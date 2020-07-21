Flipping a coin is often the initial example used to help teach probability and statistics to maths students. Often, there is talk of how, given a fair coin, the probability of landing heads or tails should approach 0.5. Of course, if you want to test this, it pays to have a machine do the hard work for you. [Andrew Consroe] has the rig to do just that.
The build consists largely of 3D printed parts. A large cylindrical shroud is used to keep the coin within the flipping area. A spring-loaded dowel is actuated by a stepper motor spinning a cam, which flips the coin. Once the coin has landed, it is photographed with a webcam. An image processing pipeline then determines whether the coin landed heads or tails. A black spot is used on one side of the coin to aid analysis, as the poor-quality webcam images weren’t good enough to recognise the coin in its standard form. Once the flip has been analysed, a sliding aperture is used to push the coin back towards the flipper for the next cycle.
The machine completes a flip approximately every two seconds, meaning 10,000 flips would take approximately 2.5 days. Unfortunately, due to noise and occasional coin escapes, [Andrew] hasn’t yet been able to achieve his goal. He aims to increase speed significantly before making an all-out attempt.
Coin flips can make for decent random numbers, but if you need better ones, perhaps NIST can help you out. Video after the break.
12 thoughts on “Flipping A Coin 10,000 Times With A Dedicated Machine”
Neat! A clear lid (even cellophane) would keep the coin from the occasional escape…
Statistically would the black ink dot on one side not bias the experiment.
The results would have to be examined. A way to minimize bias it to put a white dot of the same size on the other side of the coin.
I would think the particular flipping mechanism here would be do a terrible job giving reasonably random flips. It would be interesting to do an actual statistical analysis on the data generated. Even a device that gives a 0.1 or 0.9 chance of actually changing the coin state will still produce very close to 50% head and 50% tails, but the actual patterns of heads and tails will look completely different than a random sequence.
This project is a good introduction to the statistics of project management where the odds of things going as planned is always 0.0% Maybe it will also be possible to compute the odds of this project ever achieving its goal. The other interesting number to be computed here is the number of bits of useful information derived from the experiment, and the challenge here will be in distinguishing the difference between this number and zero.
“The machine completes a flip approximately every two seconds, meaning 10,000 flips would take approximately 2.5 days. ”
10,000 flips at 2 seconds each is 20,000 seconds. 20,000 seconds is 5 hours, 33 minutes, and 20 seconds.
100,000 flips, on the other hand, is 200,000 seconds which is approximately 2.31 days.
Considering that a lot of the heads/tails determination is from light levels, could probably just have used a light meter rather than a camera.
Looking at the result at the end of the video:
heads 4950 49.3%
tails 5090 50.7%
The different amount of metal on each side of the coin probably had a greater influence on any statistical bias than the ink dot, at least for only 10040 flips. It would be interesting to see the bias for each coin type (and years, a tiny bit more metal for some year numbers). e.g. years with 8’s in them would weight a tiny bit more than years with 1’s.