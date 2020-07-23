If you want to run an old CP/M program — maybe you want to run WordStar or play StarTrek — you have several options. One is to acquire some classic hardware. You can also build a new computer using a Z80 or some other processor that will emulate a Z80. Finally, you can emulate old hardware on your current computer. The iz-cpm project from [ivanizag] takes this last approach. Unlike some emulators, iz-cpm doesn’t try to emulate everything in one simulated environment. Instead, it directly accesses your file system so it allows CP/M executables to run more as though they were a native program.
You can think of it as Wine for CP/M. The code is portable to Linux, Windows, or MacOS. The author mentions, though, that it won’t run on CP/M itself! The program can run an executable standalone which means you could set .COM files up to execute automatically if you wanted to.
The machine looks like a Kaypro and emulates an ADM-3A. There is a script to download interesting CP/M software, for instance WordStar, Basic, and Zork. You can trace calls and even CPU instructions if you want to debug things. Speaking of debugging, though, you might actually need to do that.
When trying out the program, we noticed that WordStar had some odd behavior. Saving files to drive A works, but if you save anywhere else, the file winds up on drive A, anyway. This confuses WordStar because it tries to reread the file from the other disk so it blanks out the text you were working on. We reported the problem on GitHub and in a couple of hours the author had it fixed. You have to love the open source community.
The program is written in Rust which seems to be gaining traction lately. The program is a great way to get into CP/M hacking, especially if you are interested in Rust programming.
If you want real hardware, it is hard to beat the price for this Z80 computer. However, pick up the PCB and check out our updates to it, as well.
4 thoughts on “Portable CP/M Runs The Classics Anywhere”
My parents were moving at the end of 2018 so all my crap in their attic had to come out. In there was my old Kaypro 2, plugged it in and it still works fine, booted and wordstar loaded. Not bad sitting for 20 years. Have no idea what I will do with it now, lol.
Hi, the vintage computing scene is great (in either way) and thriving.
I’m pretty sure you can do a lot with still.
If you manage to build a simple null-modem cable, you can transfer programs via Kermit/XModem/ZModem etc.
Alternatively, some floppy emulators like the Gotek could be used. Or maybe some hobbyists have made an HDD interface using CF/SD cards..
Good luck and have fun! 🙂
That is an incredible gem. Also shows what to expect when solder contains a bit of lead. “Modern” computers will be landfill-ready well before the age of that Kaypro.
CP/M-80 is fun. It was perhaps the most emulated system of all time.
And the first real, portable OS for microcomputer, too.
It even had a standard floppy format, albeit only for 8″ disks (!)
My father and me used to Z80MU (the old PD release) on DOS..
Other people likely used 22NICE and similar,
which sometimes can use i8080 Emulation Mode on NEC V20/V30 based machines.
However, the Z80 or higher CPU is highly recommended, since the very popular Turbo Pascal required it.
Also amusing is the ability to run CPM-80 emulators on CP/M-86.
Or old DOS Plus, which is CP/M-86 based, but has an internal DOS 2.x emulator.
That way it technically could run DOS-based CP/M-80 emulators, too.
I could be wrong, but I think that qualifies as “emulation inside emulation”. 😎