We take wireless devices for granted these days, and it is easy to forget that the use of the airwaves is subject to government control — the FCC in the United States. HobbyKing got a sharp reminder when the FCC levied a nearly $3 million fine for the company selling uncertified drone transmitters.
It was hardly a surprise, though. The FCC has been cracking down on these noncompliant transmitters for a while now and had issued a notice of apparent liability to the company back in 2018 and the investigation goes back to 2016. The problems included radios being sold that were on unauthorized frequencies, radios with higher than legal output power, and selling radios that were not type accepted.
Ham radio operators are allowed to buy and use radios that are not type accepted, presumably because they have the technical know-how to operate them without interference. But other types of radios do need type acceptance.
According to the FCC, “In its response to the NAL, HobbyKing did not contest that it marketed devices without equipment certifications or that it failed to respond fully to the Bureau. Instead, HobbyKing raised several unpersuasive legal challenges.”
The FCC has been after people making these transmitters, too. If you are thinking about making a transmitting device, maybe think about certification.
8 thoughts on “FCC Fines Hobby King Almost $3 Million For Illegal Drone Transmitters”
The rules and regs around transmitters needs to be re-evaluated for the IoT future. The necessity of FCC testing for even simplistic devices eliminates an entire class of useless gadgets we could be selling to the masses! A $3 million fine for a victimless crime on the presumption that unregulated transmitters would propagate like bunnies and THEN be actual problem.
I think there is an abbreviated test process for devices where all the RF is done in “pre-certified” modules that is much cheaper, basically only to test for unintentional emissions. The odds of the FCC going to something like a full self-certification model are zero.
In my experience, using a pre-certified BLE module takes the cost of testing from ~$25,000 to ~$10,000. You also can’t change the antenna, any tuning components, voltage regulator components, and the like from the exact component (value, tolerance, manufacturer, etc), as that with which the module was qualified.
I think it’s still ridiculously expensive, and it could be drastically simplified with no real risk.
Yeah, the unintentional emitter tests run $10,000 per attempt (someone who has more experience going through the process, feel free to correct me!). This is a barrier to entry for many young makers but also destroys a potential niche for cheap, low volume devices (say 100x of a $50 device). The regs as they are threaten markets like tindie and so likely keep them from expanding.
Well, on the other hand, there’s a wise German saying – “Wehret den Anfängen”.
It can be translated to “resist the beginnings” or “nip in the bud”.
Once something has started, it cannot be undone easily, if at all.
That saying is often being referenced to in junction with democracy, having free opionion and freedom in general.
While I agree that the fine is very high, I can understand the idea behind it.
The frequency spectrum is no playfield.
It “belongs” to humanity as a whole, not just egoistic capitalists or hobbyists.
And as such, it has to be protected, just like the sea or the forests.
So that’s why so many of the transmitters at HobbyKing have been unavailable in my country (US) for the last few months. Thanks HaD!
Excerpt from footnote 77.
“The resulting calculation for the two failure to respond violations at $19,639 each results in a total forfeiture of $39,278. Thus, the overall forfeiture is $2,861,128 ($2,821,850 for equipment marketing violations + $39,278 for failure to respond violations”
Apparently the problem is not just the violation of the transmitters, but also a failure to comply, which is, well, mainly Hobby Kings’ fault.
I guess it is not wise to pretend the FCC is not there.
I applaud. It would be great if the FCC would go after Harris Corporation next for reckless sales of IMSI catchers.