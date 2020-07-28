Porsche’s Printed Pistons Are Powerful And Precise

The 700-horsepower Porsche 911 GT2 RS is already pretty darn fast — over three times faster than the average regular-person car on the road today. For the sports car enthusiast, there’s likely no ceiling on the need for speed and performance. And so, Porsche was able to wrangle another thirty horsepower out of their limited-run supercar by printing a set of ultra-lightweight pistons.
These pistons are printed from high-purity aluminium alloy powder that was developed by German auto parts manufacturer Mahle. Porsche is having these produced by Mahle in partnership with industrial machine maker Trumpf using the laser metal fusion (LMF) process. It’s a lot like selective laser sintering (SLS), but with metal powder instead of plastic.
The machine dusts the print bed with a layer of powder, and then a laser melts the powder according to the CAD file, hardening it into shape. This process repeats one layer at a time, and supports are zapped together wherever necessary. When the print job is finished, the pistons are machined into their shiny final form and thoroughly tested, just like their cast metal cousins have been for decades.
Leaner and Meaner
Generally speaking, prototyping car parts with a printer is much faster than traditional methods. There are no molds to be made, which cuts down on both time and expense. These pistons don’t just have a cool origin story — they have advantages over cast pistons that make them objectively better.
For one thing, additive manufacturing allows for designs that aren’t possible with casting. All of the fat has been trimmed from these pistons — in this design, there is only material where forces will act upon the piston, so it ends up weighing 10% less than regular pistons.
This lean design leaves plenty of room for a built-in cooling system, where oil shoots up through the bottom of the piston head and circulates through the areas that get the hottest. When you have lighter, cooler pistons, the engine can work harder and run faster.
This isn’t Porsche’s first foray into printed parts. Custom bucket seats are an option for two current models, and they also offer certain printed aftermarket replacement parts here and there for models that are no longer in production.
Porsche aren’t using these powerful pistons in production cars just yet. The laser metal fusion process is much better suited for small-scale production, limited run parts, and prototyping, at least for now. Printing a bed of five pistons takes twelve hours, according to this video about the printing process.
High-Stress Print Jobs
What could possibly go wrong with a printed version of something that’s designed to move so quickly under pressure? Probably nothing, though there hasn’t been time for long-term observation. Mahle says the printed pistons are extremely strong, and that they undergo the same rigorous testing as forged pistons. This includes a pulsation test to make sure it won’t crack under stress, and a tear-off test of the area where the piston rod connects. Then they put the pistons through a 200-hour stress exercise on a 911 GT2 RS test engine.
3D printing has been pushing the limits in other industries, too. You’ve no doubt heard of entire houses being printed in a matter of days. Concrete printers are also helping wind turbines to reach new heights by allowing gigantic bases to be printed on-site. The taller a wind turbine is, the better, but the added height necessitates a thicker base. In the US, the base size is limited by, of all things, the height of highway overpasses.
And as far as additive manufacturing for ad hoc replacement parts goes, it doesn’t get much more high-stress than a nuclear reactor. Even so, there’s a project underway at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to create a reactor with as many printed parts as possible. And printing replacement parts for out-of-production reactors is already happening. A few years ago, Siemens switched out a faulty impeller with a printed version, and Westinghouse printed a thimble for holding active fuel rods.
Would you drive a car with printed pistons? You probably won’t be printing those on your own at home anytime soon, but you could already be making replacement badges for your project car, or given enough time, piecing together a full-size plastic Lamborghini.
5 thoughts on “Porsche’s Printed Pistons Are Powerful And Precise”
I don’t think people completely understand that these are not only extremely expensive printers but they also utilize very pure environments to print from that require a host of PPE to use in addition to needing to be machined afterwards. If people are expecting in a year or two to be able to pick up one of these machines for a few hundred bucks, that’s just not realistic. Not only that but there are limited abilities to dramatically increase how quickly they print as well. Don’t get me wrong, they are fantastic for limited environment applications and they can allow you to make a huge amount of well designed but otherwise impossible to machine items but production applications for larger volume items like this are not likely to turn into mass production items and I unfortunately don’t see an easy way for this to become quick and cheap in the short term either. More of another tool in the toolbox than a completely different way of doing most things.
Noted, will save a few hundred and fiddy bucks to make sure.
The machines are currently expensive, but the cost per part they produce and the materials required to run them doesn’t seem particularly outrageous. Infact I’d already call it cheap compared to machinists time.
So I can see a future where they come down in price rapidly because they are just so damn useful. Will it replace other methods – no more than FDM printers have replaced injection moulds. But it should come down pretty quickly as nothing about its workings or material requirements is that exotic and then you will start to see smaller batch mass produced parts and parts that are too complex to make other ways efficiently using the method because it works out cheaper (though that last one will be partly the other way around, because the process has become cheaper designers won’t worry about designing a part to work best with other manufacturing techniques as much).
I mean how much did the earliest 3d printers cost, its a tech concept that go back a very long way and none of the varieties start out as cheap, but if they work and do things other established techniques can’t manage or can’t manage as cheaply doesn’t take long for the machine to become more common and cheap. I think your right it won’t drop that fast, but like FDM printers the couple hundred price point for a functional machine might not be that far away- and the few thousand affordable enough to become more widespread is probably very very soon..
Your right nothing comes off a printer (or out of a mould) and is ready to use. Everything has post processing of some sort, even the basic bulk injection moulded plastic parts will go through some sort of finishing steps even if its just tumbling around a bit to knock the potentially sharp flashing off. So its worth pointing out this isn’t pure magic – but its also nothing special in that regard.
On the speed front – well how quick do you need, if you get a useful part 90% of the way finished with no man hours invested it works out better on the wallet than employing the skilled machinists, or even the more low skilled labour the hours it would take them to get that far even if it takes ten times as long. Might not be as quick, maybe even a slightly worse product than purely machined from raw stock, but people cost a fair bit even at sweatshop levels of pay…
3D printing isn’t a prerequisite for internal cooling passages, those have been standard on diesel engines for some time now. They are made by a really interesting process (which is why I am bothering to mention it). Instead of traditional sand casting cores, they use cores made of salt. Then when the casting has hardened they can wash the cores out with hot water.
Actually making salt in to cores is not trivial, it is quite a complex formulation of salts to achieve a strong enough core which still dissolves readily.
I have seen 3D-printed cylinder heads where the internal water passages are filled with a complex web of fins and struts, to increase strength and heat transfer.
My employer has a Renishaw aluminium printer, and we quite happily print functional suspension parts for test cars. The materials properties are quite as good as a casting.
It’s my understanding that metal 3d printing is effectively a sintering operation. I’m really impressed that a sintered part is outperforming a forged one. I guess geometry outweighed metallurgy here?