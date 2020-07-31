Hackaday Podcast 078: Happy B-Day MP3, Eavesdropping On A Mars Probe, Shadowcasting 7-Segments, And A Spicy Commodore 64

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys go down the rabbit hole of hacky hacks. A talented group of radio amateurs have been recording and decoding the messages from Tianwen-1, the Mars probe launched by the Chinese National Space Administration on July 23rd. We don’t know exactly how magnets work, but know they do a great job of protecting your plasma cutter. You can’t beat the retro-chic look of a Commodore 64’s menu system, even if it’s tasked with something mundane like running a meat smoker. And take a walk with us down MP3’s memory lane.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (~65 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 078 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Hands-On: The Pandemic DEF CON Badge Is An Audio Cassette
- DEF CON 28 Badge Hacking
- Stay At Home, HOPE And DEF CON Will Come To You
- Saturday: Vintage Computer Festival West
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- What Is The Tianwen-1 Probe Saying?
- ESP8266 Makes A Wireless Card Reader
- Simple Plasma Cutter Collision Detection System
- Mechanical Seven-Segment Display Really Sticks Out From The Pack
- Smoking Meat With A Commodore 64
- This Four-Axis Stencil Printer Is The Ultimate In SMD Alignment Tools
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks: