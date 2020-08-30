Sudden Death Rainbow Sorting Game Reveals Your True Colors

When [marzsman]’s eight-year-old daughter thought up a game they could play together involving rainbows, he was all ears. She is a certified rainbow expert, after all. They had a few R&D sessions and came up with a rainbow sorting speed trial game that looks fun to play and fairly easy to build.

Press that blue button on the side, and the RGB LEDs along the top are put in randomized order. The object of this game is simple — just sort the rainbow before the other player by pressing each LED’s corresponding arcade button. Whoever sorts faster is rewarded with a rainbow animation behind their set of way-cool clear buttons.

Inside the laser-cut box is an Espruino, which is a handy little microcontroller that speaks JavaScript. All of the arcade buttons are wired up as a key matrix. The astute among you have noticed there is six of everything, and that’s because indigo light is too hard to distinguish from blue. Check out the intense gameplay after the break.

If [marzsman]’s daughter wants to learn computer science, rainbows are good for that, too.