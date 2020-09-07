[Blake]’s interest in building keyboards happened naturally enough — he was looking for a new project to work on and fell into the treasure chest that is the mechanical keyboard community. It sounds like he hasn’t built anything but keyboards since then, and we can absolutely relate.
This tidy 40% ortholinear is [Blake]’s third build, not including macro keebs. It’s based on an open source case and plate from Thingiverse, and uses an Arduino Pro Micro running the popular QMK firmware to read input from 47 Gateron blues and a rotary encoder.
We particularly like the double rainbow ribbon cable wiring method [Blake] used to connect each row and column to the controller. It looks beautiful, yes, but it’s also a great way to maintain sanity while programming and troubleshooting.
Keyboard builds can look daunting, even at 40% of standard size. But as [Blake] discovered, there are some really good guides out there with fantastic tips for hand-wiring in small spaces. And now there is another well-written guide with clear pictures to point to.
Looking to split from the standard rectangle form factor but don’t know what to go with? Divine your next clacker with this split keyboard finder.
Thanks for the tip, [jrdsgl]!
4 thoughts on “40% Keyboard Build Is 100% Open Source”
Can people please stop using the small wire jog in circuit schematics to indicate a jump over a crossing wire? It is so ugly and quaint. The schematic drawing rules at the end of the book “Art of Electronics” results in beautiful schematics
I can’t find any schematics in any of the things linked above?
This keyboard looks really nice, but the fact that the rows aren’t staggered means typing on it would take quite a while to get used to. Staggered is just so much nicer.
It’s really just a matter of taste. For years I struggled to type in the dark without a backlit keyboard but a 5×12 ortho changed that for me. due to the small size of the grid my spatial awareness can locate most key positions. I’d probably be faster with a 4×12 as the linear numbers strip still slows me down vs using a numpad layout one handed.