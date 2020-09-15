Deep-Sleep Problems Lead To Forensic Investigation Of Troublesome Chip

When you buy a chip, how can you be sure you’re getting what you paid for? After all, it’s just a black fleck of plastic with some leads sticking out of it, and a few laser-etched markings on it that attest to what lies within. All of that’s straightforward to fake, of course, and it’s pretty easy to tell if you’ve got a defective chip once you try it out in a circuit.
But what about off-brand chips? Those chips might be functionally similar, but still off-spec in some critical way. That was the case for [Kevin Darrah] which led to his forensic analysis of potentially counterfeit MCU chips. [Kevin] noticed that one of his ATMega328 projects was consuming way too much power in deep sleep mode — about two orders of magnitude too much. The first video below shows his initial investigation and characterization of the problem, including removal of the questionable chip from the dev board it was on and putting it onto a breakout board that should draw less than a microamp in deep sleep. Showing that it drew 100 μA instead sealed the deal — something was up with the chip.
[Kevin] then sent the potentially bogus chip off to a lab for a full forensic analysis, because of course there are companies that do this for a living. The second video below shows the external inspection, which revealed nothing conclusive, followed by an X-ray analysis. That revealed enough weirdness to warrant destructive testing, which showed the sorry truth — the die in the suspect unit was vastly different from the Atmel chip’s die.
It’s hard to say that this chip is a counterfeit; after all, Atmel may have some sort of contract with another foundry to produce MCUs. But it’s clearly an issue to keep in mind when buying bargain-basement chips, especially ones that test functionally almost-sorta in-spec. Caveat emptor.
Counterfeit parts are depressingly common, and are a subject we’ve touched on many times before. If you’d like to know more, start with a guide.
9 thoughts on “Deep-Sleep Problems Lead To Forensic Investigation Of Troublesome Chip”
It’s CCC “Cheap-Ch**a-Cr*p”. Using stolen IP, it’s a “mostly compatible” Atmel Clone, on an ancient process, using stolen tech, using stolen tools, using stolen processes, using stolen masks, blah blah blah…
The “CCC” manufacturers are good at stealing, cloning, etc.
Pretty much need to go back to buying direct from suppliers and distributors whose existence depends on product integrity. Fleabay and the rainforest store need not apply.
I heard this past weekend, while in northern Minnesota, that Digikey is building a large expansion.
Counterfeit chips, transistors, mice, gamepads, clothing, shoes, etc,etc…Try scratchbuilding an rf project – better stick to parts from digikey or mouser or some other reputable supplier but then that seriously limits selection.
I got lot’s of those boards. I don’t buy CCC any more they don’t respect rights. There is no such thing as a private company in China. So it’s the government doing the stealing.
>Atmel may have some sort of contract with another foundry to produce MCUs.
Their datasheet would have accounted for that. Under Power down current, there are max. values given.
It wouldn’t be 2 orders of magnitude higher. They would have disqualified that fab/process.
And also just posted a video about some test code that may reveal these chips: https://youtu.be/eeDC1m7ANJI
There are dozens if not hundreds of threads on various forums where someone is essentially asking:
“I bought X from a no name dubious “distributor” for a suspiciously good price. The part arrived, but – the parameters don’t match/it shows signs of reuse/it doesn’t work at all… Is it possible that I have been scammed? Or are normal proper Microchip parts supposed to explode?”
At this point, with all of the info available, we’re into “Shame on me” territory.
The remedy is simple – DO NOT BUY FROM DUBIOUS SOURCES. By buying stuff from them you are supporting this sort of crap. Don’t. Just don’t.
While I’m sure that there’s the odd mishap in the supply chain of a real distributor, it’ll happen far less often than from the online equivalent of a guy in a trench-coat that’s standing behind a newsstand and offering genuine Rowlexx watches for 10 bucks.
BTW I wouldn’t trust the more expensive popular chips e.g. AVR parts as it means more profitable for them to sell you a “fake” one. Laser engraving is just too cheap these days for them to substitute with a clone and put in a different part number.
At least in this case you are getting something that is functional similar.