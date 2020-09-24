In Praise Of The DT830, The Phenomenal Instrument You Probably Don’t Recognise For What It Is

If we had to make a guess at the single piece of electronic bench equipment owned by the highest proportion of Hackaday readers, it would not be a budget oscilloscope from Rigol, nor would it be a popular portable soldering iron like the TS100. Instead we’re guessing that it’s a multimeter, and not even the most accomplished one.
The DT830 is a genericised Chinese-manufactured 3.5 digit digital multimeter that can be had for an astonishingly low price. Less than a decent hamburger gets you an instantly recognisable plastic case with a chunky rotary range selector switch, and maybe a socket for some kind of transistor or component tester. Make sure that there is a 9 volt battery installed, plug in the pair of test leads, and you’re in business for almost any day-to-day electrical or electronic measurement. They’ve been available in one form or another for decades and have been the subject of innumerable give-aways and loss-leader offers, so it’s a reasonsble guess that you’ll have one somewhere. I have three as far as I know, they make great on-the-go instruments and have proved themselves surprisingly reliable for what they are.
Persuading You Is Going To Be A Tough Sell
If you talk about the DT830 in polite company, you might be greeted with snorts of derision. It’s not difficult to find reviews that tear one down and compare it to a more expensive meter, and not surprisingly find the pricey meter to be of higher quality.
And it’s certainly true that for a couple of dollars, you get a switch that won’t last forever and high voltage isolation that maybe isn’t quite up to spec. But I’m going to advance a different take on the DT830 that may surprise some of you: to me it’s a modern classic, an instrument that provides performance for its price that is nothing short of phenomenal. Because that pocket-money meter not only measures voltage, current, and resistance, it does so accurately and repeatably, and to compare that with what might have gone before is to show just much better a device it is.
Thirty years ago, a digital multimeter was an expensive item, and most multimeters were still analogue. A cheap multimeter was therefore invariably a small pocket analogue device, and the very cheap ones could be astoundingly awful. Accuracy and repeatability in reading wasn’t their strong point, and while I am a great fan of analogue multimeters when it comes to spotting dips and trends in tweaking analogue circuitry, even I can’t find reason to praise the inexpensive ones. By comparison the DT830 delivers reliable and accurate readings with a high-impedance input, something I would have given a lot for in 1985.
That Performance Is No Fluke
So given that it costs considerably less than a pint of beer in a British pub, how does such a cheap instrument do it? The answer is, by standing on the shoulders of giants. My colleague Anool Mahidharia supplied the answer here back in 2017 when he took a look at the Intersil 71XX series of integrated circuits; the archetypal DT830 contains an ICM 7106 3.5 digit digital panel meter chip, whose roots lie in a much more exclusive stratum of the industry.
(Despite there being a load of newer and more accomplished multimeter chips on the market I was surprised to find that none of them had found their way into the meters I’d opened.)
The ICM 7106 was based on work Intersil did in 1977 to produce the part in Fluke’s first portable DMM, the model 8020A.
So you’re not getting anywhere near the physical design or component quality of that expensive meter, but you are benefiting from the tech that made its ancestor a very good instrument for the 1970s. The dual-slope integrating ADC and precision reference are the same as the ones in many far more expensive meters, which is what makes the reading from your few-dollar DT830 one you can trust. Not bad for something you might dismiss as a piece of junk!
If there is something to be gleaned from this story, it is a very real demonstration of the power of semiconductor manufacturing. Assuming it has passed acceptable factory QA, every 7106 is as good as any other 7016, from the first one made by Intersil in the 1970s through to the unknown-origin chip hiding under an epoxy blob in my cheap meter. The manufacturer can skimp on every other component in the meter, but assuming that there’s no money in counterfeiting a 43-year-old chip that long ago left its premium product phase behind and has been manufactured by many sources over the years, they can’t skimp on the chip that powers it. To be an ICM7106, it must have the same features as the original from the 1970s, thus my bargain-basement meter still shares something that matters with one of far higher quality.
The DT830 multimeter, then. It may be a heap of junk, but it’s an astonishingly good heap of junk. I for one, salute it.
11 thoughts on “In Praise Of The DT830, The Phenomenal Instrument You Probably Don’t Recognise For What It Is”
I am a proud owner of one. It’s an Elro M630. But inside, the PCB is marked M830B-16B. Mine is stamped 2398, so I presume it’s week 23 of 1998, which should make it 22 years old. :)
And yes, it still works great. It has never let me down.
I feel so proud now!
;)
I’ve compared some against voltage standards and they’re all right on. Only had one die on me, probably the epoxy blob passivation over the chip.
The only complaint I have is that the leads are crappy. I sure wouldn’t trust them with higher voltages, and they frequently break.
The most useful meters are the ones with a continuity buzzer. I’ve only used the transistor beta function a few times, and the temperature function (which requires a thermistor probe) never.
Oh boy. I wonder how many comments this article is going to get.
The ICM7106 IC may be perfectly good and destined for the hall of fame, but what about the rest of those cheap multimeters? Inexpensive leads, inexpensive jacks, and inexpensive safety measures (if any) means at best an annoyance to use after a while when they start deteriorating and at worst an electrical (or even blow-up-in-your-hand) hazard when used for anything more than 5V electronics (OK, maybe 12V.) Just don’t use a $10 multimeter. A few dollars more will get you something much more reliable and safe.
Use something better for the bench. But if you frequent ham radio and electronics flea markets, or if you do field radio operations, a cheap multimeter is an essential tool. You don’t want to risk your more costly instrument there; it’s the perfect place to take your freebie from Harbor Freight or something you bought for $5 from wherever. In those settings you’ll either be using measuring resistance or DC voltages that top out at 12V or so (AC power isn’t available) so safety of the instrument is not an issue.
years ago harbour freight had them for $3 a piece. I bought a bag of em. I feel sorry for the chumps who buy the same thing at LOWES for $22.
$3? You overpaid. Harbor Freight had frequent coupons that let you get them for free.
About a year ago the Aneng 800x series was the cheapest and greatest.
I bought 2 AN8009, cause the lack in current shunt is made good with the 1uV voltage resolution, and I prefer external shunts anyway.
(With an external shunt, you can leave it on your breadboard (or whatever) and use the DMM for something else, without opening the circuit)
I don’t use those meters much because I abhor the way it beeps at me and goes turns itself off all the time. And then, after about a year and 5x use or so, the resistance measurements is not stable anymore. Sometimes it settles 10% off the actual value. Yuch!
I have been a fan of these inexpensive meters for decades now. I must have 6 of them still in their HF blister packs from when they used to be freebies. I mist have twice that many in my various cars, trucks, sheds and shops. On the really old ones the single biggest point of failure was the zebra strip to the display. They got rid of that perhaps 10 years ago and now they are tough little buggers. I have much nicer meters but I tend to keep them in more sheltered conditions. They definitely have their place.
A professor had the whole class take apart and try and source parts for a cheap multimeter like that as an exercise
I have 3 of the pinkish ones and two of the yellow ones. Great for messing with a transistor or constant current circuit. One monitors emitter voltage, another emitter current, same for base and collector. Don’t need accuracy just quick check of the info. But they are all pretty close according to my DMM checker. I have a Heathkit dmm I put together 40 years ago if I need more accuracy.
This has been my first multimeter from age 8 to 14, has made multivibrators possible by testing random transistors, blown countless fuses in its bowels… this is a great part of my childhood and I cannot even remove that PCB from my memory, it is written deep!