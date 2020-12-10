A Xilinx Zynq Linux FPGA Board For Under $20? The Windfall Of Decommissioned Crypto Mining

One of the exciting trends in hardware availability is the inexorable move of FPGA boards and modules towards affordability. What was once an eye-watering price is now merely an expensive one, and no doubt in years to come will become a commodity. There’s still an affordability gap at the bottom of the market though, so spotting sub-$20 Xilinx Zynq boards on AliExpress that combine a Linux-capable ARM core and an FPGA on the same silicon is definitely something of great interest. A hackerspace community friend of mine ordered one, and yesterday it arrived in the usual anonymous package from China.
There’s a Catch, But It’s Only A Small One
There are two boards to be found for sale, one featuring the Zynq 7000 and the other the 7010, which the Xilinx product selector tells us both have the same ARM Cortex A9 cores and Artix-7 FPGA tech on board. The 7000 includes a single core with 23k logic cells, and there’s a dual-core with 28k on the 7010. It was the latter that my friend had ordered.
So there’s the good news, but there has to be a catch, right? True, but it’s not an insurmountable one. These aren’t new products, instead they’re the controller boards for an older generation of AntMiner cryptocurrency mining rigs. The components have 2017 date codes, so they’ve spent the last three years hooked up to a brace of ASIC or GPU boards in a mining data centre somewhere. The ever-changing pace of cryptocurrency tech means that they’re now redundant, and we’re the lucky beneficiaries via the surplus market.
Getting To The Linux Shell Is This Easy!
On the PCB is the Zynq chip in a hefty BGA with its I/O lines brought out to a row of sockets for the miner boards, Ethernet, an SD card slot, a few LEDs and buttons, and an ATX 12V power socket. The serial and JTAG ports are easily identifiable and readily accessible, and connecting a USB-to-serial adapter to the former brought us to a Linux login prompt. A little bootloader shell wizardry allowed the password to be reset, and there we were with a usable shell on the thing. Changing a jumper allows booting from the SD card, so it would be extremely straightforward to bring your own ARM Linux build onto the device to replace the AntMiner one, and since the Zynq can load its FPGA code from within Linux this makes for an extremely accessible FPGA dev board for the price.
These boards seem to be offered by multiple vendors, which indicates that there must be quite a few in the supply chain. Stocks will inevitably run out though so don’t despair if you fail to snag one. Instead they are indicative of a growing trend of application specific FPGA boards being reimagined as general purpose dev boards by our community (for example the Lattice FPGA in a hackable LED driver board we featured back in January). It’s a fair certainty that they’ll be joined by others as their generation of FPGA tech starts to be replaced.
We’ll be keeping our eye out for any others and we’re sure you’ll drop us a tip if you see any.
a word of warning on these antminer rigs, they have a tendency to “dew up” in humid environments and the end result is corrosion around the FPGA, i think rossman did a video on one (or it might have been eevblog 2 min tear down)
I’m a complete amateur here but would the be resolved by coating that section (the pins), with silicon gel or something similar?
But did the original owner do that?
I thinking [darkspr1te] is warning us that some may arrive already corroded.
s/7000/7007/g
There is no “Zynq 7000” part; instead 7000 is used to describe the entire family.
Ha! There’s not even a Zynq 7007. It’s actually a 7007s. (The ‘s’ suffix stands for “single” meaning one of the two ARM cores has been disabled by a fuse.) It’s the same die as the 7010. All 28k logic cells are there, but the software (not the chip) limits you to using only 23k of them at a time. The ‘7007s block RAM is limited to 5/6 of the ‘7010 capacity in the same way.
Couldnt you use one of these boards which actually stipulates the dual core version in the description ? ￡12.15 delivered to the UK doesnt seem too bad.
http://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001500766274.html
As a novice to FPGA, what would you use the board for ?
What can you do with it?
cofee
while rickrolling
replace a 555
and a few arduinos
all at the same time
Forgot the most important: blink an LED :P
That is a lot like asking what can you do with a paint brush.
Depending on the task you can easily get a good few gigaFLOPS of performance out of it.
(e.g. https://www.eetimes.com/how-to-build-ultra-fast-floating-point-ffts-in-fpgas/ )
The XC7Z007S has two 12-bit 1 MSPS ADCs with up to 17 Differential Inputs so you could make a SDR out of it.
It is like staring at a blank sheet of paper, what you can do with it depends on you.
That is a different surplus cryptominer control board so not 100% a dupe…
I wonder if this is a good platform to get started on RISC-V on FPGA development.
Yes, as you can load the bitfile from the arm under linux, use part of DDR for your risc-v core while having access from the arm (requires some work). And ~20k lut allows you to have a good risc-v core (but probably not big 64bits ones, need to check).
That is cool, I’m definitively gonna have to order one.
My question is when is appropriate to use an FPGA vs a general purpose compute platform. The difference to me seems to be higher performance running on an FPGA at the cost of higher programming complexity. Seems similar to the old RISC vs CISC debate which was settled when CISC processor became fast enough for 99% of compute needs. Or am I completely wrong about the use cases?
The traditional rule for CPU vs FPGA is that a CPU can have software developed for it 10x faster, but you are limited to the sequential speed of the CPU at processing data and instructions. With a FPGA gateware you are literally designing circuits, so in a FPGA everything can happen at once and everything can all happen in parallel, multiple times (depending on the available resources). And that difference is how a slow (few hundred MHz) FPGA can win a race against a much faster CPU (GHz) or multiple CPU’s, while using much less power.
If you are using a FPGA as a general purpose compute platform, then you are disabling most of the advantages of a FPGA. The key advantage of a FPGA is flexibility, but the major disadvantage is the development time.
I see FPGAs more often used for complex IO than for signal processing.
+1 and especially where there is hard real time, for example in mobile comms where timing constraints are very tight and we can’t put up with the vagaries of a CPU’s interrupt latency.
What tool chain are people planning on using with these? Vivado licenses aren’t cheap and the ‘free’ version doesn’t generate configuration bitstreams for the FPGA last I checked.
Looks like your info is out of date to me – webpack supports Zynq 7000. See
https://www.xilinx.com/products/design-tools/vivado/vivado-webpack.html#architecture
Would these have been overclocked (in other words, overheated) by the original owner(s)?