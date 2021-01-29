Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams discuss the greatest hacks of the week that was. Antennas aren’t rocket science, so this week we really enjoyed a video that demystifies antenna designs and a project that tunes up the antennas on cheap wireless modules in the simplest of ways. Google’s in the news this week with the end to project Loon, and a dust-up with the volunteer package maintainers who have spent years making sure Chromium browser is in the Linux repos. Elliot is gaga for magic eye tubes and crazy musical instruments, while Mike is over the moon for a chain-based clock display. We close up the episode talking about the Concorde, and the math behind cable mechanisms.
- Google Loon’s Internet Balloons Come Back To Earth After A Decade In The Stratosphere
- What’s The Deal With Chromium On Linux? Google At Odds With Package Maintainers
- Fixing NRF24L01+ Modules Without Going (Too) Insane
- What Makes A Good Antenna?
- Custom Bite Sensor Replaces Keyboard Expression Pedal
- Meet The Magic Eye Vacuum Tube
- Chain Link Clock Drags Time Along
- When Appliance Hackers Hit The Music Scene
One thought on “Hackaday Podcast Ep 103: Antennas For Everyone, A Clock Made Of Chains, Magic Eye Tubes, And A Little Google Bashing”
I work in medical device manufacturing, and we use Loctite 3311 for everything that we can’t use CA for.
You guys are right that it can be difficult to get it all to cure, but what you missed is that the glue itself is transparent and will transmit/scatter the UV light through.
However, you guys are wrong that it stinks. It smells lovely, like cedar.
