Ben Krasnow Measures Human Calorie Consumption By Collecting The “Output”

It’s a bit icky reading between the lines on this one… but it’s a fascinating experiment! In his latest Applied Science video, [Ben Krasnow] tries to measure how efficient the human body is at getting energy from food by accurately measuring what he put in and what comes out of his body.
The jumping off point for this experiment is the calorie count on the back of food packaging. [Ben] touches on “bomb calorimetry” — the process of burning foodstuff in an oxygen-rich environment and measuring the heat given off to establish how much energy was present in the sample. But our bodies are flameless… can we really extract similar amounts of energy as these highly controlled combustion chambers? His solution is to measure his body’s intake by eating nothing but Soylent for a week, then subjects his body’s waste to the bomb calorimetry treatment to calculate how much energy was not absorbed during digestion. (He burned his poop for science, and made fun of some YouTubers at the same time.)
The test apparatus is a cool build — a chunk of pipe with an acrylic/glass laminated window that has a bicycle tire value for pressurization, a pressure gauge, and electrodes to spark the combustion using nichrome wire and cotton string. It’s shown above, burning a Goldfish® cracker but it’s not actually measuring the energy output as this is just a test run. The actual measurements call for the combustion chamber to be submerged in an insulated water bath so that the temperature change can be measured.
Now to the dirty bits. [Ben] collected fecal matter and freeze-dried it to ready it for the calorimeter. His preparation for the experiment included eating nothing but Soylent (a powdered foodstuff) to achieve an input baseline. The problem is that he measures the fecal matter to have about 75% of the calories per gram compared to the Soylent. Thinking on it, that’s not surprising as we know that dung must have a high caloric level — it burns and has been used throughout history as a source of warmth among other things. But the numbers don’t lead to an obvious conclusion and [Ben] doesn’t have the answer on why the measurements came out this way. In the YouTube comments [Bitluni] asks the question that was on our minds: how do you correlate the volume of the input and output? Is comparing 1g of Soylent to 1g of fecal matter a correct equivalency? Let us know what you think the comments below.
The science of poop is one of those 8th-grade giggle topics, but still totally fascinating. Two other examples that po
op to mind are our recent sewage maceration infrastructure article and the science of teaching robot vacuums to detect pet waste.
8 thoughts on “Ben Krasnow Measures Human Calorie Consumption By Collecting The “Output””
The reason is, I suspect, that his calorimetry is burning the dietary fiber and counting that as well, while the caloric value of the soylent doesn’t include it. There are many things we can’t digest, that burn and produce energy
He mentions this in the wrap-up, and the fibre is present in the soylent mix which was also tested.
sure, but leaving aside the matter of equivalencies, if 75% of the caloric content (by burning) in soylent is indigestible cellulose, then the efficiency of the digestive tract in absorbing the nutritional content would be 100% as measured. What you’d have to do is determine the burny-energy of non-digestible materials in the soylent, and THEN compare. An approach might be to just measure the result of burning the weight of paper equivalent to the dietary fiber listed, but to be rigorous you’d have to take a look at the full ingredient list.
He is using the wrong units, human energy should be measured in $$$ so we can compare transport costs for bicycling compared to driving.
I think that humans are extremely inefficient because it is cheaper to put 3 gallons of gas in a 4000 lb car than it is to eat 6 servings of pasta for a century ride.
He is also calculating the effects of the dead cells and other bodily waste. There is no way to explicitly exclude things in his data. If you refrain from eating, the body doesn’t discard as much dead cell material and switches into energy hoarding mode.
No, of course, with all due respect to Ben Krasnow, the comparison doesn’t make much sense.
Suppose that, instead of Soylent, you eat a mixture of a fully digestible carbohydrate with a (calorimeter measured) energy density A, and a completely non digestible one with a calorie density of B, such that B>A.
In that case, the digestible part will be excreted in other ways as CO2 and water, while the fecal matter will contain only the non digestible carbohydrate (and some other constituents, which we can ignore if B-A is large enough). That way, it will have a larger caloric density than the food you ate, and by this reasoning point to a negative digestion efficiency
*B/A, not B-A
The reason for the discrepancy is because the “lost” energy is due to other processes such as CO2 generation from exhaling etc. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nM-ySWyID9o&ab_channel=TEDxTalks
