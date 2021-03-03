Many small gasoline engines can be safely modified to run on natural gas or propane with a kit that replaces the carburetor and adds a regulator, providing a reliable alternative fuel source in the event that gasoline is difficult to obtain in an emergency situation. This seat of the pants hack by [HowToLou] is definitively not the safe way to run your generator on natural gas, but if you ever find yourself in a situation where getting the power back on might be a literal matter of life or death, it’s a tip worth keeping in mind.
The basic idea here is that you feed natural gas (though propane should also work) directly into the engine’s intake by way of a hose attached to the air filter box. While cranking the engine, a valve on the gas line is used to manually adjust the air–fuel mixture until it fires up. It’s an extremely simple hack that, in a pinch, you can pull off with the parts on hand. But as you might expect, that simplicity comes at a cost.
There are a few big problems with this approach, but certainly the major one is that there’s nothing to cut off the flow of gas when the engine stops running. So if the generator stalls or you just forget to close the valve after you shut it down, there’s the potential for a very dangerous situation. Additionally, the manual gas valve will be at odds with a generator that automatically throttles up and down based on load. Though to be fair, there are certainly generators out there that simply run the engine flat-out the whole time.
Much like his DIY generator interlock plate that we covered last month, we imagine this project may rub some folks in the wrong way. Admittedly, this isn’t a modification that you should take lightly and certainly not something you’d want to rely on for long-term use. But as the recent situation in Texas has reminded us, drastic times can occasionally call for drastic measures.
9 thoughts on “Generator Runs On Natural Gas With Field Expedient Tip”
I’m not well versed in this, but if you feed natural gas in through the air intake, does that mean that you need to open up the gas tank to make it the new air intake?
Next up, “How to make a suicide cord” to hook up your natural gas powered generator.
Yes, this is very similar. It can kill you if you’re not extremely careful, but it can also save your life if you’re in a very bad situation.
Such a valid point. This is a hack, but a disaster waiting…
Engine just has to stall from load or poor air/fuel mixture, then it’s left to it’s devices to just vent gas.
Could be done safely, just need a variable meetering device tied to throttle, and a cutout to stop gas supply if the engine stalls.
how to tell when fuel/air ratio is good ?
I think it’s very good for emergency fuel but won’t last as on petrol..
If the engine is running, it’s probably close enough. And your first notice that it has stalled will be that the lights go out.
As for the longevity of the engine, NG is a far, far cleaner fuel than gasoline.
The downside here is that you can’t do this with a two-stroke engine because there’s no way to mix the oil in.
Another thing to think about is there is no upper bore lubrication so you are going to wear your engine real fast.
Maybe I’m overthinking it, but this sounds like a good way to make things on fire or asplode at a time when emergency services are tied up elsewhere.
A few years ago my scooter had old gasoline in it, and even after siphoning the old gasoline out and replacing it with fresh, the bad fuel remaining in the fuel line would not let the engine run.
I took a propane torch and fed propane into the air intake while cranking the engine. With some adjustments, the engine began to run. After about 5 minutes of idling, I was able to shut off the propane as the old fuel had worked its way out of the system.
