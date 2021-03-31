The Difference Between 4WD And AWD

Car manufacturers will often tout a vehicle’s features to appeal to the market, and this often leads to advertisements featuring a cacophony of acronyms and buzzwords to dazzle and confuse the prospective buyer. This can be particularly obvious when looking at drivelines. The terms four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and full-time and part-time are bandied about, but what do they actually mean? Are they all the same, meaning all wheels are driven or is there more to it? Let’s dive into the technology and find out.
Part-Time 4WD
Part-time four-wheel drive is the simplest system, most commonly found on older off-road vehicles like Jeeps, Land Cruisers and Land Rovers up to the early 1990s, as well as pickup trucks and other heavy duty applications. In these vehicles, the engine sends its power to a transfer case, which sends an equal amount of torque to the front and rear differentials, and essentially ties their input shafts together. This is good for slippery off-road situations, as some torque is provided to both axles at all times. However, this system has the drawback that it can’t be driven in four-wheel drive mode at all times. With the front and rear differentials rotating together, any difference in rotational speed between the front and rear wheels — such as from turning a corner or uneven tyre wear — would cause a problem. The drive shaft going to one differential would want to turn further than the other, a problem known as wind-up.
Wind-up causes transfer case components to snap or break. Thus, these systems should only be driven in four-wheel drive mode on loose surfaces, where tyres can slip a little to avoid wind-up in the drive train. Hence, they are called part-time four wheel drive systems, as the transfer case can be shifted to 2WD mode, sending power to just one axle for driving on sealed roads. This avoids the wind-up problem, but means that these systems only really add traction when engaged off-road on dirt, sand, or snow.
These systems also often incorporate a “low-range” gear in the transfer case, which gears down the drive ratio to the wheels, allowing much greater torque to be generated at the tyre and the vehicle to be driven more slowly. This is of major benefit in low-traction situations and when trying to slowly negotiate complex trails full of obstacles and ruts.
All-Wheel Drive, or Full-Time 4WD
Obviously, in some situations, it’s desired to drive all four wheels of the vehicle even on high-traction, sealed surfaces. Thus, a solution to get around the problem of driveline wind-up is to install a third differential in a vehicle, in between the front and rear axles, in place of the transfer case. This center differential can allow for rotational speed differences between the front and rear axles, thus making it possible to drive all four wheels even on paved roads.
However, this comes with the drawback that the system can only deliver as much torque to one axle as is given to the other, due to the way differentials work. Thus, for example, if the front wheels are slipping, the rear axle will only receive as much torque as the front, and thus the vehicle will not be able to gain traction.
A variety of solutions are used to get around this problem. Off-road vehicles such as modern Land Cruisers and Range Rovers will have a switchable lock in the center differential, allowing equal torque to be sent to both ends when necessary. Alternatively, any one of a variety of limited-slip differentials can be installed in the center differential location, allowing a variable torque split depending on conditions. These systems are less capable offroad, but are less fuss for typical driving conditions. They are most commonly installed in cars intended for use on-road, but in occasional slippery conditions such as snow and ice. They’re also used in performance cars that drive all four wheels to put down power as effectively as possible for faster acceleration and better grip.
Front-Wheel Drive Based Systems
The other type of popular all-wheel drive system are the front-wheel drive based systems, most notably the Haldex type used in many smaller cars. These are installed most commonly in performance hatchbacks from brands like Volkswagen, Audi, and Mercedes. The systems work by having a typical front-wheel drive engine and transmission layout, with an extra drive shaft that goes to a special coupling which is then connected to the rear differential. Under normal conditions, the coupling, containing clutch packs, stays open, sending no torque to the rear wheels. However, under conditions where the front wheels start to slip and spin faster than the rears, the clutch pack is progressively engaged, sending up to 50% of torque to the rear wheels. The clutch pack is designed to operate at various levels of slip, allowing a variable amount of torque to be sent to the rear, usually anywhere from 100:0 front to back to a full 50:50 split. The Haldex system is often mocked and referred to as “faux-wheel drive”, as it only engages under such conditions. However, it is possible to engage the system manually using hacked controllers.
These systems are also used in rear-wheel drive based applications — such as the Bugatti Veyron and Lamborghini Aventador. The concept is the same, but as these vehicles are mid-engined, the coupling is instead installed on the front axle, with the rear axle getting the majority of the torque under most conditions.
Conclusion
Automotive marketing will always rely on buzzwords because it’s simply not practical to explain the mechanical specifics of a given vehicle’s driveline in a 30-second ad. However, armed with this knowledge, you should now be confident to shop for a vehicle that meets your needs based on what it’s got under the frame, not just on whatever fancy words are emblazoned on the badging. Be particularly wary of manufacturers that twist widely-accepted naming conventions to trick unknowing customers, and look at the components installed on the vehicle rather than the marketing terms to get a full understanding of how a given car will perform. Once you know what you’re looking for, you’ll be all the more ready to make the right decision!
Certain Jeep (and maybe Dodge) models had mechanical transfer cases that allowed you to select Rear-wheel drive, Part Time 4WD Low, Part Time 4WD High, and Full Time 4WD. The NP242, for example, could be switched from 2WD to AWD “at any legal speed” without slowing down.
I gotta tell ya, selectable AWD at 70mph is the bees knees.
Then being able to take that same vehicle and use traditional, locked together 4HI and 4LO is just magical.
sequoia also has 2wd -> fulltime AWD at highway speed
center diff only locks in 4low however (stock)
Yeah our old Jeep XJ’s would only let you change when stationary, and sometimes you had to drive a few yards back and forth to get out of Permanent 4WD. That sounds like a major improvement.
I hear simultaneously mechanically awesome and expensive as hell to fix 😂
It would be interesting to see how that works though.
I love this feature on my Jeep. Seems a little odd being able to shift like that at speed, but wow is it ever handy when going into weather causing bad road conditions without having to stop to shift.
Being torque limited by the differential has its advantages. If all the wheels have equal torque (locked differential) and one starts to slip, the torque is distributed among the rest of the wheels in a sudden jerk and this can lead to a cascade effect where all the wheels lose traction and start to slip.
Often especially on ice, you’re driving perilously close to the traction limit anyways, so when one wheel starts to spin free the others aren’t far behind.
I have a AWD car with the engine mounted as a front wheeldrive car.
50/50 in normal condition, but if the front wheels start to slip it goes to to a 40/60 bias and then it starts to get realy fun :D
“the rear axle will only receive as much torque as the front”
“allowing equal torque to be sent to both ends when necessary”
I know I’m being somewhat pedantic here, but that’s literally the same. I’ve had this discussion with some AWD/4WD enthusiasts, and it basically boils down to: With an open center diff, the torque between front and rear will always be equal. Yes. Always. If the rear axle is completely lifted, the torque applied to it will be next to zero since the wheels provide zero resistance due to being in the air. Therefore the torque applied to the front axle will be next to zero aswell. Power taking the path of least resistance.
A locked diff on the other hand does not split the torque between the axles but instead provides each with the same amount of torque. The lifted axle will basically waste it all since it doesn’t have any grip, but the one contacting the ground will utilize it to move the vehicle.
Not quite. You can’t “waste torque”. Think of it this way: the torque in an axle is basically the amount of energy stored in a spring, which in this case is a twisting spring. When a wheel is free to spin, it carries no torque by definition, so the torque produced by the engine must be distributed between the remaining wheels which are not allowed to spin freely.
The sum of the torque at the wheels must equal the torque produced by the engine when you’re going along at a steady speed. If one wheel starts to slip, then the other wheels must carry more torque, in other words, they need more traction to keep you going along. This is why, with a locked diff, it’s possible that you suddenly lose all traction in all wheels when you’re driving over loose surfaces or ice.
A locked differential is like suspending a weight from a ceiling by four ropes; cut one rope and the remaining three must carry the weight. If they cannot (not enough traction) then the weight will drop.
Without limited slip the whole front or rear will will have no torque when one wheel slips. Not unusual that both front and rear slip and you go nowhere. Limited slip dfferentials are expensive and not widely available. The vehicle weight is not evenly distributed front and rear. My truck weighs about 5200 pounds with just the driver. But, 3400 pounds is on the front axle and only 1800 on the rear because of engine weight. It’s just about useless in the winter without a half ton of snow or sand in the bed. 4wd or awd is a lot less useful than you might think. My next all-season vehicle I’m thinking helicopter or dirigible but parking could be a problem. I suppose not knowing how to fly could also complicate things.
As someone with a somewhat sensible vehicle – Subaru Forester that is – I can only disagree on the lack of usefulness of AWD.
It keeps you from spinning out on ice, where all wheels have low grip. If you try to accelerate too hard and one wheel starts to spin, the torque lost from that slipping wheel is added to the remaining three and they too might suddenly spin out one by one. With an open diff, as soon as one wheel starts to slip, the others lose torque and you avoid the cascade failure.
The AWD on my minivan seems to do the exact opposite of what is useful. On the slippy stuff it seems like I have to floor the gas pedal to get it to cut in. I haven’t had much chance to investigate if it’s working “as designed” or is worn out. I have been pondering re-engineering it with an electrically controllable unit off a subaru or volvo or something. … However, there is also a solution for electronically controlling wheel slip with the ABS system, like modern traction controls do, which might allow it’s performance to be tuned more to my liking.
That’s just the wrong approach. You’re supposed to take the engine revs way down instead of going all “POWER” like Clarkson.
Unless by “cut in” you mean getting the differential to lock.
You left out electric AWD systems, which usually have one electric motor for each axle, or possibly 1 up front and two rear. No driveshaft between axles is needed. Some hybrids have a gasoline or hybrid engine driving the front wheels with an electric motor driving the rear, again with no physical connection between the two.
I came here to note this as well. I thought electric AWD would merit at least a paragraph at the end, since the same issues of torque/power split apply but they are almost entirely in software. Fun! AWD electric is actually *more efficient* than the alternatives, and the motors can be sized differently front/rear or even use completely different technologies allowing for more interesting variations. The dual-motor versions of the Model 3, for example, have an induction motor in the front and a permanent magnet synchronous reluctance motor in the back.
In twenty years, folks reading through the hackaday back issues are going to be shaking their heads at how folks could still be discussing ICE in a hacker journal in the year 2021.
“In twenty years, folks reading through the hackaday back issues are going to be shaking their heads at how folks could still be discussing ICE in a hacker journal in the year 2021.”
Goodness only knows what they’ll make of us discussing 1970’s (and earlier) processors, glass-blowing, blacksmithing…
…valves…. tesla coils…
You can have the motors connected in series or parallel, which distributes the power and torque differently depending on their speeds, but the effect depends on running them from the same motor controller – whether it’s a constant voltage/current supply for DC or a VFD for AC motors. The effect works better for DC motors since AC induction motors can’t have too much slip from the drive frequency before they just go wrong.
I really liked the coupling used in the 4WD of my old Nissan Xtrail. I think it was electromagnetic?
The intermittent AWD was pretty good, but I could disengage it completely for 2WD in the summer or lock it in 4WD to get away from the constant on/off when driving on crappy roads in winter.
If that thing didn’t lose heat in winter like it was a convertible, I would have bought another one.
Slightly counterintuitive answer here: 2wd with a lockable rear/front diff is actually safer and better for the vast majority of drivers. The reason for this is that when it comes to stopping, you don’t want your drive train to have more traction than your braking system ever. Many AWD cars give the false impression that since the car has adequate control on an icey road that braking will as normal outperform the drive train, in reality the braking will likely fail and cause the car to spin if the driver panics.
The lockable rear diff potentially will provide more power up a steep grade than even a part time 4wd system which would likely see the front wheel spin and the thus all traction fall on the single rear wheel.
Story time: I was driving (in 2wd) in icy conditions going 25-30 on a 40 speed limit road and being obnoxiously tailgated by a tesla (likely a dual or trimotor). Being in 2wd it was very obvious that the road was icy as the rear wanted to shimmy. As We approached a turn into a stop sign I feathered the brakes and felt the car begin to spin, gently pumping the brakes I kept the car under control. The tesla I saw begin to slid completely as the driver had obviously panicked. Fortunately no accident. Anyway the tesla kept about 400 yards between us from then on lol and and only once we reach a major well salted and lit road did the Tesla pass me (which is how I knew it was a tesla)
I think this discussion goes to the next level when you are selecting a homologated road car to participate in racing. Some racing series that favour keeping the cars economically accessible will limit entrants to use the ‘drive train configuration’ that was stock on the car (a good example is the Targa Newfoundland). So taking a front engine, front wheel drive car and mid-mounting a V8 is out of the picture. But where it gets fun is looking at cars that have some sort of dual drive systems with primitive computer control, or electronic ABS. Here you can skirt the rules but implementing your own ‘virtual electronically locking diffs’ by taking over the ABS system to create a primitive traction control without having to change a lot of hardware. Maybe the car has an early electronically controlled centre diff. Some rules permit you to change the electronics controlling this device so long as the device stays the same. Lots of room for hacking potential and all in the name of going faster!
And to the point of some other comments, when electric hybrids come into the picture, the ability for custom control electronics to unlock that little bit extra performance goes sky high.
My best 4WD car was a 4.2l Mk 1 Range Rover with an L.S.D. transfer box.
All upgrades installed by a rich farmer…. nice while it lasted.
I still have the engine and transmission though!
And then there’s EVs…
I believe there have been some AWD models that are/were a tranny/differential front-wheel drive and a hydraulic drive to the rear wheels, providing the necessary “slip” for the front/rear relationship, but also still providing torque to both axles to have traction.
Am I wrong here?
