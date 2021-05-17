In a way, the magic of a soil moisture sensor’s functionality boils down to a simple RC circuit. But of course, in practice there is a bit more to it than that. [rbaron] explains exactly how capacitive soil moisture sensors work simply, clearly, and concisely. He also shows, with a short video, exactly how their output changes in response to their environment, and explains how it informed his own sensor design.
At its heart, a moisture sensor measures how quickly (or slowly) a capacitor charges through a resistor, but in these sensors the capacitor is not a literal component, but is formed by two PCB traces that are near one another. Their capacitance — and therefore their charging rate — changes in response to how much water is around them. By measuring this effect on a probe sunk into dirt, the sensor can therefore indirectly measure the amount of water in the soil.
This ties into his own work on b-parasite: an open-source, all-in-one wireless soil moisture sensor (which was also a runner-up in our Earth Day contest) that broadcasts over BLE and even includes temperature readings. One thing to be mindful of if you are making your own PCBs or ordering them from a fab house is that passing current through metal in a moist environment is a recipe for oxidation, so it’s important not to expose bare traces to wet soil. A good coated PCB should avoid this problem, but one alternative we have seen proposed is to use graphite rods in place of metal.
3 thoughts on “Soil Moisture Sensors, How Do They Work?”
FR4 inherently soaks up moisture from the side, and possibly via solder resist over time.
Ssssh, no spoilers! (:
The difficulty comes in interpreting the results correctly, since the dielectric constant of air is ~1 and sand or stone is 2-8 and water is about 80. How tightly the soil is packed around the sensor has an effect of what it means when the soil is saturated with water. Obviously if the sensor is encased in solid rock with no pores for the water to fill, then the dielectric constant won’t change at all. Likewise, if it’s loosely set in a hole in the ground and measures mostly air, the reading won’t change until the hole is flooded. Whether the water is chemically bound to something (dissolved minerals) also has an effect by making the capacitor “leaky”. What might be the dielectric constant of a root wrapped around the sensor?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)