JavaScript App Uses Advanced Math To Make PCBs Easier To Etch

We all remember the litany from various math classes we’ve taken, where frustration at a failure to understand a difficult concept bubbles over into the classic, “When am I ever going to need to know this in real life?” But as we all know, even the most esoteric mathematical concepts have applications in the real world, and failure to master them can come back to haunt you.
Take Voronoi diagrams, for example. While we don’t recall being exposed to these in any math class, it turns out that they can be quite useful in a seemingly unrelated area: converting PCB designs into easy-to-etch tessellated patterns. Voronoi diagrams are in effect a plane divided into different regions, or “cells”, each centered on a “seed” object. Each cell is the set of points that are closer to a particular seed than they are to any other seed. For PCBs the seeds can be represented by the traces; dividing the plane up into cells around those traces results in a tessellated pattern that’s easily etched.
To make this useful to PCB creators, [Craig Iannello] came up with a JavaScript application that takes an image of a PCB, tessellates the traces, and spits out G-code suitable for a laser engraver. A blank PCB covered with a layer of spray paint, the tessellated pattern is engraved into the paint, and the board is etched and drilled in the usual fashion. [Craig]’s program makes allowances for adding specific features to the board, like odd-shaped pads or traces that need specific routing.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Voronoi diagrams employed for PCB design, but the method looks so easy that we’d love to give it a try. It even looks as though it might work for CNC milling of boards too.
Does anyone know of a similar application that works on a vector format PCB rather than on raster images? I am routing my PCBs on a CNC machine so my workflow is Gerber -> isolation -> NC code. This works fine but traces and pads have too much detail. If I could reduce the complexity of the isolation vector format using Voronoi diagrams it would significantly cut down the routing time.
It is a flag:
pcb2gcode –voronoi
https://github.com/pcb2gcode/pcb2gcode/wiki/Options:-Milling
There is also a flag that also includes height-probing macros for linuxCNC gcode…
bCNC of course also does this probing cycle too.
The only pain when we tooled up was compiling a version of pcb2gcode that didn’t seg fault ;-)
Cheers,
J
Nice. It looks like it has a side effect of minimizing the tool path length at the same time. Handy.
But good luck drilling those holes on center. The drill is going to want to walk into that gutter.
A good update would be to put a center starting hole in the middle of the intended through-hole.
Totally agree about the through hole marking as a single dot instead of a circle
Had the same thought.
Someone needs to invent a CNC center punch.
Man…. Why even bother wasting your time when PCB costs are so cheap nowadays.
Yeah. Why even bother reading Hack-a-day when Hello magazine is online nowadays?
