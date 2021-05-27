Samsung Releases Minimum Viable Galaxy Upcycling

It’s a tragedy every time a modern smartphone is tossed into e-waste. We prefer to find another life for these bundles of useful hardware. But given all the on-board barriers erected by manufacturers, it’s impractical to repurpose smartphones without their support. A bit of good news on this front is Samsung testing the waters with a public beta of their “Galaxy Upcycling at Home” program, turning a few select devices into SmartThings sensor nodes.
More devices and functionality are promised, but this initial release is barely a shadow of what Samsung promised in 2017. Missed the announcement back then? Head over to a “How it started/How it’s going” comparison from iFixit, who minced no words starting with their title Galaxy Upcycling: How Samsung Ruined Their Best Idea in Years. They saw a bunch of Samsung engineers at Bay Area Maker Faire 2017, showing off a bunch of fun projects reusing old phones as open hardware. The placeholder GitHub repository left from that announcement still has a vision of a community of makers dreaming up novel uses. This is our jam! But sadly it has remained a placeholder for four years and, given what we see today, it is more likely to be taken down than to become reality.
The stark difference between original promise and actual results feel like an amateur Kickstarter, not something from a giant international conglomerate. Possibly for the same reason: lack of resources and expertise for execution. It’s hard to find support in a large corporate bureaucracy when there is no obvious contribution to the bottom line. Even today’s limited form has only a tenuous link of possibly helping to sell other SmartThings-enabled smart home devices.
Ars Technica was similarly unimpressed with launch functionality, but was more diplomatic describing the beta as “a very modest starting point”. XDA-Developers likewise pinned their hopes on the “more devices will be supported in the future” part of Samsung’s announcement. Until Samsung delivers on more of the original promise, we’ll continue to be hampered by all the existing reasons hacking our old cell phones are harder than they should be. Sometimes an idea can be fulfilled by helpful apps but other times will require hacking into our devices the old-fashioned way.
2 thoughts on “Samsung Releases Minimum Viable Galaxy Upcycling”
I’ve rooted old phones and made them into music players using fake accounts for Pandora and the like. Great for the beach and such. Bonus is that when I’ve taken them on trips I can login to some services while on WiFi and post to facebook when I’m on a beach in Jamaica or anywhere I can get some bits.
it would be nice if Micro USB had some sensors that would work with the phones for keeping them powered and reporting things from the sensors…Water in the basement…any number of things would be useful.
Despite the fact that they aren’t state of the art, any smartphone is a useful device if it’s still intact. We need to STOP wasting our resources and repurpose or upcycle them for other uses for as long as possible. Keeping the sensor systems you’d add to these forward compatible so if the really old phone finally dies, you can put the next oldest phone in place and know the original investment for the sensors won’t be wasted.
i don’t really know how much support the manufacturer can provide for it, other than making sure the stock os is decently unlocked.
it all comes down to what the end user wants to do with their worn out phone. does the display still work? the battery? the camera? the headphone jack? do you want a media player? a security camera? an alarm clock? a logging barometer?
it seems like the answers to those sorts of questions will decide the future of the device and there’s not much the manufacturer can do to help you with that.
i will say, having used an old phone as an alarmclock for years…it’s not as good as you’d think. the battery does eventually object to being plugged in 24/7, and android is garbage. very basic operations become very slow on any old phone no matter how fast it was when it was new, and regardless of updates. i’m not even sure all the reasons for that, if i need to reboot my alarmclock or what…but i’m saying two android alarmclocks in a row developed performance problems after a couple years on the job.
alarmclocks. performance problems. all hail google.
