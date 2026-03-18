CorridorKey Is What You Get When Artists Make AI Tools

You may not have noticed, but so-called “artificial intelligence” is slightly controversial in the arts world. Illustrators, graphics artists, visual effects (VFX) professionals — anybody who pushes pixels around are the sort of people you’d expect to hate and fear the machines that trained on stolen work to replace them. So, when we heard in a recent video that [Niko] of Corridor Digital had released an AI VFX tool, we were interested. What does it look like when the artist is the one coding the AI?
It looks amazing, both visually and conceptually. Conceptually, because it takes one of the most annoying parts of the VFX pipeline — cleaning up chroma key footage — and automates it so the artists in front of the screen can get to the fun parts of the job. That’s exactly what a tool should do: not do the job for them, but enable them to enjoy doing it, or do it better. It looks amazing visually, because as you can see in the embedded video, it works very, very well.
For the uninitiated, chroma keying removes one specific ‘key’ color from images, hence the green or blue screens you always see in behind-the-scenes footage. The chroma key is set to remove the selected color, and all the fancy CGI effects can show through instead. If you’ve never played with the technology before, you might not see the appeal of this new AI tool, after all, green screen seems like it should be a pretty automated process already. You tell the computer what counts as green, and it eliminates it, right?
Theoretically, yes, but in practice that’s very often not good enough. A great deal of very tedious frame-by-frame touch-up is often needed to get a truly professional result.
Unless, that is, you can harness a neural network to do it for you. Which [Niko] has. Even better, he’s released the software under a modified Creative Commons BY-NC-SA 4.0 license so we can all benefit from his work. The project documentation goes a good job of explaining what the software does and how it works, and the video below more-or-less defines the problem and demonstrates the solution.
Interestingly, [Niko] is part of the crew who recreated Disney’s lost sodium-light keying a couple of years back. Evidently they went back to regular green screen if this tool was needed. Something about the way green screen enables virtual set making must have given it an edge over the old sodium process. Feel free to chime in below if you know the full details.
Thanks to [piachoo] for the tip!
8 thoughts on “CorridorKey Is What You Get When Artists Make AI Tools”
I’d watch that video, maybe.
I’m definitely NOT watching it when it’s screaming at me with its thumbnail.
Classic HAD comment. You don’t have to watch the whole thing, that’s what the timestamps are for. I found the procedural generation of training data at 13:30-ish and the result at 23:30 quite interesting.
You’re missing a cool video for a dumb reason.
I do not think that anybody cares whether you watch it or not.
You may see a person screaming surrounded by a tared green screen, other might see a person who ripped a piece op paper apart and smiled for the photo in an “arrrrr… pirate kind of way”. But who cares. Anyone who ever messed with green screen might find it interesting, silly thumbnail or not. Personally I more scared by the length of the video, 30 minutes. But who cares what I think and does it matter? I wasted time watching sillier things.
I understand, but that’s how it works.
When a YouTuber has his mouth closed, he will get half the views compared to a video with his mouth open.
For some reason, most people are more likely to click on a video with the mouth open. A YouTuber I follow tested this out and it appears to work incredibly well and you see tons of YouTubers with their mouths open as a result.
I’ve actually been ignoring this video for the same reason. I didn’t see any substance in the title or thumbnail, it looked like clickbait
Hackers have always automated everything they can—AI just moves the line, it doesn’t remove the person drawing it.
As long as we don’t let AI write movie scripts optimized for revenue, oh too late, never mind.
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