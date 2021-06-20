Raspberry Pi Hat Adds SDR With High Speed Memory Access

An SDR add-on for the Raspberry Pi isn’t a new idea, but the open source cariboulite project looks like a great entry into the field. Even if you aren’t interested in radio, you might find the project’s use of a special high-bandwidth memory interface to the Pi interesting.
The interface in question is the poorly-documented SMI or Secondary Memory Interface. [Caribou Labs] helpfully provides links to others that did the work to figure out the interface along with code and a white paper. The result? Depending on the Pi, the SDR can exchange data at up to 500 Mbps with the processor. The SDR actually uses less than that, at about 128 Mbps. Still, it would be hard to ship that much data across using conventional means.
On the radio side, the SDR covers 389.5 to 510 MHz and 779 to 1,020 MHz. There’s also a wide tuning channel from 30 MHz to 6 GHz, with some exclusions. The board can transmit at about 14 dBm, depending on frequency and the receive noise figure is under 4.5 dB for the lower bands and less than 8 dB above 3,500 MHz. Of course, some Pis already have a radio, but not with this kind of capability. We’ve also seen SMI used to drive many LEDs.
the links for smi explanation and github repo are broken…
not broken , just bad link (remove the extra ] at the end of the link)
Fixed…oops
Does this tx as well as rx?
Is there any way to get the SMI to read continuously without bus contention so it can be used as a logic analyzer?
Does anyone know why the rPi team would have been so quiet about this? Unless I’m missing something it’s not as though there’s a lot of sensitive Broadcom secret sauce required to make use of the interface; and having a low-overhead interface that fast is massive in terms of what peripherals become practical.
I can understand why the primary GPIO functions would be the ones that go into the intro tutorials; but this looks like it allows an entire class of more demanding peripherals/coprocessor type applications and I’ve never heard a whisper about it before.
