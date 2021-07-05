The notion of segmenting and quantizing the day into discrete segments of time is perhaps one of the most human things we do. Heralding back to a simpler era when a day was just a progression of sunrise to sunset, [James Wilson] created a beautiful linear clock that shows time as progress throughout the day.
For previous projects, [James] had used nixie tubes but the headache of the inverters, high voltages, and tight spaces led him to instead use mini-LED’s. Two PCBs were manufactured, one as the display and one to hold the GNSS module as it works best when mounted horizontally to point at the sky. Two rows of 112 tightly packed LEDs make a great stand-in for bar graph style tubes and are are controlled by TLC5926 shift registers. The venerable STM32G0 was chosen as the microcontroller to power the clock. With the help of some approximating functions and the location provided by the GNSS module [James] had the position of the sun which he then could turn into a % of progress through the sky.
The enclosure was modeled after the mid-century modern look and made of several pieces of wood CNC’d and then glued together. Machining it out of a solid piece of wood would have been difficult as finding long enough end mills that could carve out the interior is tricky. We think the resulting clock looks wonderful and the walnut accents the maple nicely.
The writeup is highly detailed and we love the honest explanations of what choices were made and why. The code is available on GitHub. Or if perhaps you’d rather eschew the LED’s and go for something more physical there’s always this ratcheting linear clock to draw inspiration from.
4 thoughts on “Wooden Linear Clock Aided By GPS”
i had no internet for a month and just for something to do i built a binary clock out of chained half-adders, just 20 bits (one LED per bit) incremented every 2^20th of a day, so if it was a number it was counting from 0 at midnight to 1048575 just before midnight the next night. i knew that would not be a very useful timekeeping method, but whatever. this idea of measuring a fraction of the sunlit part of the day seems much more interesting!
when i was done, i was gonna go to a frame maker (like for paintings or whatever) to get a nice wood and glass frame made for it. but i used a 555 for timing and from the first moment, i could tell, it was not a usable timepiece because of that poor decision. i lost interest. later when i got a basement i set in down there as a nightlight, unsynced with any time standard.
why not just use a 555, they said.
Yeah, personally the 555 is overrated to me. Sure, it’s great at the myriad of things it can do, but if you have an MCU in your design with spare pins and capability then why not use it, rather than being a hipster looking for a reason to use a 555?
0-100 for time? WTF?
Then you’d hate how I look at calendar time:
If the year is a day, each month is about 2 hours, so right now it’s a little past noon.
