Hackaday Podcast 126: Cable 3D-Scanner, Tesla Charger Robot, Ultrasonic Anemometer, And A Zoetrope

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys dive into a week of exceptional hacks. Tip-top of the list has to be the precision measuring instrument that uses a cable spooling mechanism. There’s news that the Starlink base station firmware has been dumped and includes interesting things like geofencing for the developer modes. We saw a garage robot that will plug in your electric vehicle if you’re the forgetful sort. And we close up by talking about heavier-than-air helium airships and China’s Mars rover.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download (55 MB or so.)

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:

Episode 126 Show Notes:

What’s that Sound?

Visiting The FACOM 128B 1958 Relay Computer

[Mike from Norwich] wins the shirt!

New This Week:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: