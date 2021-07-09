Hackaday Podcast 126: Cable 3D-Scanner, Tesla Charger Robot, Ultrasonic Anemometer, And A Zoetrope

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys dive into a week of exceptional hacks. Tip-top of the list has to be the precision measuring instrument that uses a cable spooling mechanism. There’s news that the Starlink base station firmware has been dumped and includes interesting things like geofencing for the developer modes. We saw a garage robot that will plug in your electric vehicle if you’re the forgetful sort. And we close up by talking about heavier-than-air helium airships and China’s Mars rover.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (55 MB or so.)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 126 Show Notes:
What’s that Sound?
- Visiting The FACOM 128B 1958 Relay Computer
- [Mike from Norwich] wins the shirt!
New This Week:
- U.A.E.’s Mars Orbiter Gets New Views of Red Planet Auroras – The New York Times
- Richard Branson will fly into space on July 11, beating rival Jeff Bezos by 9 days – CBS News
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- StarLink Terminal Unit Firmware Dumped
- 3D Zoetrope Uses Illusion To Double The Frames
- SimpleFOC Demystifies Precision BLDC Motor Control
- Open Source Ultrasonic Anemometer
- Sub-mm Mechanical 3D Scanner With Encoders And String
- A Robot To Top Up Your Tesla
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)