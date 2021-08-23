Magic mirrors, with an LCD panel hidden behind a partially reflectively mirror, are popular for a reason — they’re a good-looking way to display useful information. A “Magic Window,” however, is an entirely different thing — and from the look of it, a far cooler one.
If you’ve never seen a Magic Window before, don’t worry — it’s partially because you’re not supposed to see it. A Magic Window appears to be a clear piece of glass or plastic, one with a bit of a wave in it that causes some distortion when looking through it. But as [Matt Ferraro] explains, the distortion encodes a hidden image, visible only when light passes through the window. It looks a bit like a lithophane, but it’s projected rather than reflected, and it relies on an optical phenomenon known as caustics. If you’ve ever seen the bright and dark patches cast on the bottom of a swimming pool when sunlight hits the surface, you’ve seen caustics.
As for how to hide an image in a clear window, let’s just say it takes some doing. And some math; Snell’s Law, Fermat’s Theorem, Poisson’s Equation — all these and more are mentioned by [Matt] by way of explanation. The short story is that an image is morphed in software, normalized, and converted into a heightmap that’s used to generate a toolpath for a CNC router. The design is carved into a sheet of acrylic by the router and polished back to clarity with a succession of sandpaper grits. The wavy window is then ready to cast its hidden shadow.
Honestly, the results are amazing, and we marvel at the skills needed to pull this off. Or more correctly, that [Matt] was able to make the process simple enough for anyone to try.
13 thoughts on “Math, Optics, And CNC Combine To Hide Secret Images In Acrylic”
Watched video, thought to myself “Looks like with some more processing, he could make projection holograms, this already looks like a hologram”. Read the text – holy moly, this IS a hologram!.
It’s not a hologram yet, because the input data is just one 2D photo of a cat. But if he managed to take many pictures from known perspectives, knowing also camera’s focal point, he could create a 3D map (x,y,z). Let’s imagine a space containing rectangles with grayscaled photos where imaging sensors were with points in front of them. Now we can draw light rays of different intensity – where these rays cross, we sum their intensity and get cat’s 3D model. Then we simulate how the light beam should be refracted to get that 3D image (observed by putting the glass between source and viewer).
Spectacular!
Once you’ve made one of those windows, could you create copies (without the need for sanding and polishing) by casting ?
Amazing.
Very cool!
The title made me wonder why those speaking American English say “math” with no ‘s’, but ‘optics’, with an ‘s’? If it’s ‘math’, shouldn’t it be ‘optic’, with no ‘s’ as well then? On the other hand, those speaking English English say ‘maths’ and ‘optics’.
I always thought ‘maths’ was short for ‘mathematics’, so I guess students in the United States get taught ‘mathematic’, with no ‘s’? Maybe someone cleverer than I could explain it?
I’m just baffled by “a pair of pants.”
Pants used to come in two (pant) halves that were connected in the middle.
Correct, ‘math’ is short for ‘mathematics’. it’s not ‘mathsematic’. :-)
US and England. Two countries divided by a “common” language.
Problem is that English isn’t a single language. It’s more like 3 languages in a trench-coat pretending to be a single entity. One with a nasty habit of following other languages down dark alleys, hitting them over the head and rifling through their pocket for loose grammar and vocabulary.
A lot of the division between US English and UK English is that they’ve been influenced by different cultures and different language reforms. And when it comes to language reforms it seems the universal constant across languages that those language reforms never actually make a language more uniform or logical.
An excellent example of defining then resolving a project, this looks like (to me at least) to be original work, impressive.
Maybe a built in sun clock into a window?
Excellent write-up, and don’t miss [Matt Ferraro]’s equally excellent write-up about homemade CNC router choices also on his site.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)