This Really Really Is Your Last Chance To Enter The 2021 Hackaday Prize (Really!)

Oh, walnuts! How can we already be at the end of the last round? 2021 has been a time warp and now we are staring down the final day to enter the Reactivate Wildcard challenge of the Hackaday Prize. You must enter by 7 AM Pacific time on Wednesday or it’s too late!

Of course the good news is that the topic is wide-open. Wildcard is for all the things that didn’t fit in the first four entry challenges. If it’s a good idea, if it’s a build that really matters, it should be entered!

The ten winning projects from this round will each get $500 cash prizes, and be shuttled on to the final round. All 50 finalists will have until November 7th to hone their offerings, at which point our slate of expert judges will pick the most interesting and impactful for the $25,000 grand prize and four other top prizes.

And how, you ask, will you find out who won? The Hackaday Prize Ceremony will be held online on November 20th during the Hackaday Remoticion. So your assignment today is to warm up that keyboard, mouse, and smartphone camera to get your project entered right away! Step two is to grab your ticket to Remoticon for a weekend of wonderful talks, great people, and an inspiring lineup of hardware builds that made this year’s Hackaday Prize truly shine.

Wondering what kind of stuff makes a great Wildcard entry? Majenta Strongheart has you covered in her latest video roundup below.