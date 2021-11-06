‘Tiny Wake-Up Light Is Hugely Bright

Let’s face it — waking up is rough no matter what time of year it is. But the darkness of fall and winter makes it so much worse. In the past, [Maarten] has used music with increasing volume, but depending on the setup, it can be dodgy if you want to hear a different song each day and don’t have all your files volume-leveled.
Wake Up Bright is the latest in a line of wake-up widgets [Maarten] has made to help rouse them in the morning. Their write-up covers all ideas they’ve had on the subject over the years, as well as the electronics, firmware, debugging, and all the upgrades made after using it for awhile.
Slowly brightening an LED doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. [Maarten] originally used an Atmel 90S2313 AVR and later upgraded to an ATtiny 2313, which was easy because the two are pin-compatible. The 2313 outputs PWM, which duty-cycles the LED to create a nice fade-in of white light that is way more gentle than that classic 1980s alarm clock buzz-beep.
Over time, this project went from one IKEA enclosure to another. We really like the newer one, which looks like it was designed for people to hack into a wake-up light.
Our eyes perceive brightness increases logarithmically, but PWM is linear. We can get around this by multiplying the PWM value by some factor every so often, but the problem is that this AVR never learned its multiplication tables. So how, then? [Maarten]’s answer is byte shifting using a 16-bit register — one byte for PWM, and the other as a scratch pad to do logarithmic math. [Maarten] multiplies the 16-bit register by 1/256 every couple of seconds, which results in a logarithmic increase of brightness. It’s calculated for a 15-minute sunrise, which required some experimentation to get right.
Whereas [Maarten] started with a 3 W RGB LED, the current version has three 10 W LEDs and uses a power supply from an old monitor. Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end in the US, and it’s gonna get worse quickly. Lucky for you, this project is completely open source down to the firmware.
You think that 1980s alarm clock buzz-beep is bad? How about some repeated slaps to the face to wake up?
4 thoughts on “‘Tiny Wake-Up Light Is Hugely Bright”
I have bough wake-up light alarm clock some time ago but that time it only offered FM radio or sound and I also wanted some sound of increasing volume. For a long time I used the clock only because of the sun simulation and coupled it with sound from my smartphone which was something like “sunrise with birds” and I did the increasing volume in Audacity.
I am still thinking whether it would be possible to use combination of RGB LED, maybe with some “common” warm white ones to build a wall light with both sunrise and sunset simulation – enough powerful to work like direct summer sun shining in my bed even in winter…
But especially the color changing from dark red to orange, yellow and finally warm white could be a tricky task…
Well, to make a realistic simulation, you should need about six 500 Watt worksite halogen lamps to provide the thermal radiation as well.
> [Maarten] multiplies the 16-bit register by 1/256 every couple of seconds
The factor is 1 1/256 or 1.00390625 or 0.39% exponential growth (not logarithmic but a power function)
A logarithmic function starts rising rapidly and then slows down towards some value, whereas a power function starts off increasing slowly and then picks up the pace up to infinity. The human eye’s response to brightness is logarithmic – a little goes a long way, but adding more has less and less effect; in order to make the brightness appear to increase linearly, the LED must follow the inverse function, which is exponentiation.
Of course if you wanted to make a sunrise lamp, you wouldn’t do what the eye does but what the sun does, which is more like a clipped sine function:
https://powerfromthesun.net/Book/chapter02/Image52.jpg
In the early morning, sunlight is increasing more or less linearly, so you don’t have to use a power function to simulate it.
I’m here to say (write) that the lamp should maybe be heavier with blue light.
Just as blue LEDs can make it difficult to fall asleep, the SAD lamps (Seasonal Affected Depression?) are heavier in the blue range.
Just as the Sun may change from deep red to white as it is rising, the sky changes to bright blue.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)