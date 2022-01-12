They say time is money, but if that’s true, money must also be time. It’s all figurative, of course, but in the case of this NTP server heater powered by Bitcoin mining dongles, money actually does become time.
This is an example of the lengths to which Network Time Protocol aficionados will go in search of slightly better performance from their NTP servers. [Folkert van Heusden], having heard that thermal stability keeps NTP servers happy, used a picnic cooler as an environmental chamber for his Pi- and GPS-based NTP rig. Heat is added to the chamber thanks to seven Block Erupter ASIC miner dongles, which are turned on by a Python script when a microcontroller sends an MQTT message that the temperature has dropped below the setpoint.
Each dongle produces about 2.5 Watts of heat when it’s working, making them pretty effective heaters. Alas, heat is all they produce at the moment — [Folkert] just has them working on the same hash over and over. He does say that he has plans to let the miners do useful work at some point, not so much for profit but to at least help out the network a bit.
This seems like a bit of a long way around to solve this problem, but since the mining dongles are basically obsolete now — we talked about them way back in 2013 — it has a nice hacky feeling to it that we appreciate.
5 thoughts on “Bitcoin Mining ASICs Repurposed To Keep NTP Server On Track”
Idea for doing useful work – replace the ASIC miners with one or more RasPis running BOINC. Old Android phones or Android TV boxes could also do this, but the automation will be more difficult.
On the topic of NTP accuracy, ordinary ntpd software with automatic sync and clock drift adjustment has been good enough for me so I haven’t gone too deep into it, but wouldn’t something like this be more helpful than temperature-stabilizing some form of ordinary computer clock? https://www.electronics-lab.com/meet-the-modern-and-sleek-usb-real-time-clock-usb-rtc-designed-for-accurate-time-keeping/
Damn, I got way too excited that someone finally found a use for the handful of Block Erupters I still have kicking around :(
Oh the dirty kludge…
If stability is such an issue, why not simply invest in a rubidium frequency reference ?
this warms the cockles of my heart. and the server, apparently
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)