Coin cells are useful things that allow us to run small electronic devices off a tiny power source. However, they don’t have a lot of capacity, and they can run out pretty quickly if you’re hitting them hard when developing a project. Thankfully, [bobricius] has just the tool to help.
The device is simple – it’s a PCB sized just so to fit into a slot for a CR2016 or CR2032 coin cell. The standard board fits a CR2016 slot thanks to the thickness of the PCB, and a shim PCB can be used to allow the device to be used in a CR2032-sized slot instead.
It’s powered via a Micro USB connector, and has a small regulator on board to step down the 5 V supply to the requisite 3 V expected from a typical coin cell. [bobricius] also gave the device a neat additional feature – a pair of pads for easy attachment of multimeter current probes. Simply open the jumper on the board, hook up a pair of leads, and it’s easy to measure the current being drawn from the ersatz coin cell.
If you’re regularly developing low-power devices that use coin cells, this tool is one that could save a lot of mucking about in the lab. [bobricius] has them available on Tindie for those eager to get their hands on one. We’ve seen similar designs before too, albeit pursued in a different way!
9 thoughts on “Coin Cell Eliminator Does More Than Save Batteries”
How about a supercapacitor so we can walk away and play with it for a while?
It would be easy to connect your super cap (or alternative battery with 5v) to the adapter.
Coin cells have their place due to a very slow self-discharge. Some did power SRAMs in game cartridges for 30 years. A gold cap or similar can’t keep up with that. Not powerful lead batteries, even. They die of deep dis-charge years before.
I forgot to mention.. It’s necessary to wear gloves or clean the coin batteries with isopropyl alcohol or similar before use. A tin film of fat will already ruin the longevity of coin cells. Because, the fat of the fingerprints will accelerate self-discharge.
Slow news day. https://hackaday.com/2017/09/18/hackaday-prize-entry-a-pcb-to-emulate-coin-cells/
Why doesn’t HaD have “best of” filler? Repost some popular articles again instead of writing a new one for something that already exists.
Nice! Maybe add a flex cable to the adaptor board so the case can be closed and the board mounted neatly?
Could do with a version with a diode to drop a Li-Ion battery from 3.7V to 3V.
Reminds me some tinker my teenager self done in the 90s with some washers, plastic disk and metal sheet to connect to a AA pack back when my TI80 eat coin cell in a month of full programming on it…
If you can measure the current with a normal multimeter, you’re using too much for a coin cell
