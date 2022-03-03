Once the domain of automotive repair shops and serious hobbyists with air compressors, the impact driver so famously used to remove and install wheel lug nuts and other Big Fasteners with just a squeeze of the trigger is more accessible than ever. Thanks to Lithium Ion batteries and powerful and compact brushless motors, you can now buy a reasonably powerful and torquey impact driver for a relatively low price- no air compressor needed! But what if you relish the thought of a noisy, unwieldy and unnecessarily loud torque monster? Then the video below the break by [Torque Test Channel] is just what you need!
Now, this is Hackaday, so we don’t have to go into detail about why a person might want to rip out the electric motor and adapt a 60cc 2 stroke engine in its place. Of course that’s the obvious choice. But [Torque Test Channel] isn’t just mucking about for the fun of it. No, they’re having their fun, experimenting with internal combustion engines in odd places before they are banned by 2024 in California. Now, we’re not sure if the ban includes these exact types of engines- but who needs details when you have an impact driver that can change semi tires like a NASCAR pit crew.
Looking like an overpowered weapon from a first person shoot’em up game, [Torque Test Channel]’s modified Milwaukee tests well after some modifications. Be sure to watch the video to see how it performs against an electric tool that’s even larger than itself. There are graphs, charts, and an explanation of what can be done to make even more power in the future. We’re looking forward to it!
What’s that you say? You don’t have a two stroke engine sitting around waiting to be swapped into ridiculous gadgets? Look no further than your local fridge compressor and be ready to burn some hours getting it running.
5 thoughts on “Internal Combustion Torque Monster Has Great Impact”
doesn’t seem very practical – of course that is no reason not to do it… I still have my air compressor one, it is surprising how much power it has..
That was actually interesting to watch. The comparison and analysis made it much more than just a “moar power!” video.
I can see the logic of banning small gas engines, and I can see where they’re getting the idea to ban generators: if you ban small gas engines but *don’t* ban generators, all that happens is you get people running electric tools on generators, which doesn’t help anything.
I have to ask, though: what is going to fill the role of the small gas generator in terms of providing electricity off-grid? The first thing that comes to my mind is BIG gas generators, i.e. people just stepping up to the smallest and cheapest generator that’s still legal. Will that actually be an improvement?
The other obvious option is solar + batteries, but there are obvious limitations on that which make it unable to replace gas generators in all use cases.
On the other hand, we may just have to accept that there are some things we’ll have to give up. Actions have consequences and the laws of physics sometimes won’t let you have your cake and eat it, too.
Is it all IC engines or just gasoline powered? There are a few companies now selling propane powered generators as well as companies selling conversion plates.
Stepping up a generator size or two (within reason) can actually be an improvement – if your baby generator is being ragged to death vs the bigger one just barely ticking along, not only will the bigger one live longer but it probably consumes less fuel at that output level – obviously not the optimal improvement in many situations, but there is a place where ICE power units do make most sense still…
Solar and Battery setups can make a great replacement, though I agree not everywhere, but if you have the house/roof and/or land area the average rural American seems to it should be more than up to handling your off grid needs, though unlike the gas generator a little power management when the ‘fuel’ runs low may end up being needed – as you can’t just top the battery up the way you can a fuel tank. For context a pretty small house even by European standards in the UK with south faceing roof here can just about get us off-grid if we wanted to, and we are rather heavy electric users – definitely need a bigger battery to make that work though, as it stands we would black out over night as the battery can only handle the idle load of the house for about 6 hours (It is a very small battery)…
As for giving things up, I’d suggest probably not really, you can still do most everything I would think, just not always in such a disposable, destructive, cheap, or daftly inefficient but quick way as you do right now.
