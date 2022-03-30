The sun is a great source of energy, delivering in the realm of 1000 watts per square meter on a nice clear day. [Jasper Sikken] has developed many projects that take advantage of this power over the years, and has just completed his latest solar harvesting module for powering microcontroller projects.
The concept is simple. A small solar panel is used to charge up a lithium ion capacitor (LIC), which can then be used to power other projects. We first saw this project last year, when it was one of the winners of Hackaday’s 2021 Earth Day contest. Back then, it was only capable of dishing out 80 mA at 2.2V.
However, the latest version ups the ante considerably, delivering up to 400 mA at 3.3V. This opens up new possibilities, allowing the module to power projects using technologies like Bluetooth, WiFi and LTE that require more current to operate. It relies on a giant 250 F capacitor to store energy, and a AEM10941 solar energy harvesting chip to get the most energy possible out of a panel using Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT).
It’s a useful thing to have for projects that you’d like to run off the sun, and you can score one off Tindie if you don’t want to build your own. We’ve seen [Jasper] pull off other neat solar-powered projects before, too. Video after the break.
One thought on “Solar Harvesting Is Better With Big Capacitors”
Interesting gadget, but I’m confused about the sweet spot use case.
The LIC here seems to hold a little over 1000J, depending on max voltage. My reading of the datasheet suggests max voltage drops as temperature rises. Thats comparable to a 100maH 1S LiPo battery.
The LiPo may be rated for ~1000 full discharge cycles, but a typical small its also ~10x bigger capacity wise. So if the discharge is the LIC full capacity then the LiPo would get ~10k cycles. Here the LiPo will likely die of old age well before it wears out. Assuming that the battery capacity at least runs the gadget through the night for either style.
The LIC doesn’t seem to like heat, not sure its lifetime is that wonderful in a sometimes hot environment.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)