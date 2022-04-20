Crystals, at least those hawked by new-age practitioners for their healing or restorative powers, will probably get a well-deserved eye roll from most of the folks around here. That said, there’s no denying that crystals do hold sway over us with the almost magical power of their beauty, as with these home-grown copper acetate crystals.
The recipe for these lovely giant crystals that [Chase Lean] shares is almost too simple — just scrap copper, vinegar, and a bit of hydrogen peroxide — and just the over-the-counter strength versions of those last two. The process begins with making a saturated solution of copper acetate by dissolving the scrap copper bits in the vinegar and peroxide for a couple of days. The solution is concentrated by evaporation until copper acetate crystals start to form. Suspend a seed crystal in the saturated solution, and patience will eventually reward you with a huge, shiny blue-black crystal. [Chase] also shares tips for growing crystal clusters, which have a beauty of their own, as do dehydrated copper acetate crystals, with their milky bluish appearance.
Is there any use for these crystals? Probably not, other than their beauty and the whole coolness factor of watching nature buck its own “no straight lines” rule. And you’ll no doubt remember [Chase]’s Zelda-esque potassium ferrioxalate crystals, or even when he turned common table salt into perfect crystal cubes.
6 thoughts on “Turning Scrap Copper Into Beautiful Copper Acetate Crystals”
Crystals are great. Why am I not growing more crystals.? The possibilities are endless.
This is so beautiful.
Ya, as long as you’re not growing copper sulfate crystals. Those are highly poisonous. One of the reasons I came here to check out this article was to see if anybody mentioned toxicity with copper acetate. Hmmmm.
I visited Chase Lean’s article and quite a bit down the page he mentiones that it’s mildly toxic, as in, causes skin rash when you handle it much, so just as I suspected. Swallowing cupric sulfate will kill you–it’s sold as a treatment for roots in the sewer, so we know it’s a killer–so with that in mind, don’t even accidentally ingest cupric acetate either.
” Is there any use for these crystals?”
Yes, there is. Neutron spectrometers normally use massive single crystal copper slabs (a slice of a single crystal) on a neutron beam line. I have experimented with other materials, and copper acetate monohydrate single crystal gave the best result (compared to pure copper)) as neutron energy dispersion was excellent. Lead (II) Sulfide single crystal also gave a good result .
Thanks for the rabbit hole Dan,
Trying to decide if I want a Alum or Potassium crystal. (Grow more quickly with fewer steps/ingredients) However I’m sure I don’t have the room or patience right now XD
