For anyone old enough to have worked with the hell of multiple incompatible character sets, Unicode has been a liberation; a true One Character Set To Contain Them All. We have so many Unicode characters to play with that there’s a fascinating pursuit in itself in probing at the obscure corners of what can be rendered on screen as a Unicode glyph. With so many disparate character sets having been brought together to make the Unicode standard there are plenty of unusual characters to choose from, and it’s one of them that [Jonathan Chan] has examined in detail.
U+237C ⍼, or the right angle with downwards zigzag arrow, is a mysterious Unicode symbol with no known use and from an unknown origin. XKCD featured it as a spoof “Larry Potter”, but as [Jonathan]’s analysis shows it’s proving impossible to narrow down where it came from. Mystical cult symbol? Or perhaps fiscal growth in an economy in which time runs downwards? Either way, when its lineage has been traced into the early 1990s with no answer to the question it appears that there may be a story behind it.
Hackaday readers never cease to amaze us with the breadth of their knowledge, ingenuity, and experience, so we think it’s not impossible that among you there may be people who will turn and pull a dusty computer manual from the shelf to give us the story behind this elusive glyph. We’d love to hear in the comments below.
Meanwhile if Unicode sparks your interest, we’ve given it a close look in the past.
Thanks [Jonty] for the tip.
5 thoughts on “Can You Identify This Mystery Unicode Glyph?”
I call it the LiteCoin Elliptic Curve Symbol
Sin of a solid angle (in stradians)?
I look at it and can’t get out of my mind the idea that this is related to ‘whistlers’ and in particular, ‘helicons’.
My tutor at Uni was deeply into such things.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whistler_(radio)
I think I found the meaning…
* The L stands for Logic. (Cos that’s so logical!)
* The downward zig zag for contradiction. (A contradiction makes your mind go zig zag into a downward spiral, sometimes insane…)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contradiction
The downward zig zag is used as electrolysis symbol as well as for logic contradiction (but why?).
I guess someone wanted a more less ambiguous symbol for logic contradiction that doesn’t remind them of electrocution hazards, power man or electrolysis…
Its 42
Well, maybe we can get the meaning from the context.
Unicode characters are added in groups.
2200–22FF are mathematical Operators
2300–23FF are Miscellaneous Technical
so it would be a technical symbol
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miscellaneous_Technical
going from the others around that, i would assume it is something in the same group or range.
there is also something like a “bell” or “square wave form” near that, maybe its for circuit diagrams in text form.
I don’t like the bloated unicode coding scheme…
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)