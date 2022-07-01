Lightning is one of the more mysterious and fascinating phenomenon on the planet. Extremely powerful, but each strike on average only has enough energy to power an incandescent bulb for an hour. The exact mechanism that starts a lightning strike is still not well understood. Yet it happens 45 times per second somewhere on the planet. While we may not gain a deeper scientific appreciation of lightning anytime soon, but we can capture it in various photography thanks to this project which leverages machine learning to pull out the best frames of lightning.
The project’s creator, [Liam], built this as a tool for stormchasers and photographers so that they can film large amounts of time and not have to go back through their footage manually to pull out the frames with lightning strikes. The project borrows from a similar project, but this one adds Python 3 capabilities and runs on a tiny netbook for more easy field deployment. It uses OpenCV for object recognition, using video files as the source data, and features different modes to recognize different types of lightning.
The software is free and open source, and releases are supported for both Windows and Linux. So far, [Liam] has been able to capture all kinds of electrical atmospheric phenomenon with it including lightning, red sprites, and elves. We don’t see too many projects involving lightning around here, partly because humans can only generate a fraction of the voltage potential needed for the average lightning strike.
5 thoughts on “Computer Vision Extracts Lightning From Footage”
couldn’t you do something like just pull the peak white values from histogram data?
” but each strike on average only has enough energy to power an incandescent bulb for an hour. ”
Where in the world did you come up with that ridiculous statement. There is far, far ,far more energy in one strike !!!
” but each strike on average only has enough energy to power an incandescent bulb for an hour. ”
Better check your facts on that one. Your are way off
I think it can only power an incandescent bulb for about 10ms at which point there is no longer an incandescent bulb.
How do you connect a decent size Leyden jar to a netbook though, and what’s the point of the small machine when you need storage you’ll carry on a truck? …. ;-)
