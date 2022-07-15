Style Your Tile With 3D Printed Countertops

We’re all familiar with supply chain issues as they relate to chips and DIPs, but anyone who has requested an estimate for home improvements lately knows that the problems extend to things like plywood, and probably tile, marble, and Formica. Faced with adversity when it came to renovating the kitchen, [3DPC] decided to have a go at 3D printing custom countertops instead of buying tile.
Since grout isn’t required here but is ultimately expected, [3DPC] beveled the edges of the tiles in order to allow for decorative ‘grout’ filler pieces that provide a nice contrast. That high-gloss shine comes from a combination of printing onto glass, the direction of the layer lines, and the resin sealer that [3DPC] hired a professional to pour. Because of these factors, the tiles have an increased transparency that makes them look super cool. Be sure to check out the brief build video after the break.
To be fair, this is not [3DPC]’s first 3D-printed home-improvement rodeo — he has already saved tens of thousands of dollars by printing instead of purchasing. For this particular project, [3DPC] calculated a total cost under $400 — a fraction of what a professionally installed countertop would have cost. We wonder how much he’ll save on tiling the bathroom, which is already in progress. We can’t wait to see it!
Are you still without a printer? Might as well make one that can use trash. Or if you already have a printer, just make filament from recycled plastic. It’s all here among the 2022 Hackaday Prize Round 2 winners; just let your imagination wander.
I am unconvinced anything effects the glossy surface more than the final pour of resin. I really like the idea of printing decorative parts for home projects like this. Imagine instead of printing just square tiles you did something more novel, like an inlay. Measurement rings embedded in the work surface would be excellent for rolling dough. While you’re at it, put some holes under the tiles so you can install LEDs for soft, diffused lighting at night! That’d be excellent for a bathroom.
Just don’t put a hot pan on it! I can’t live without heat resistant countertops.
hahaha i’m so upset about this
it’s just a resin countertop…my friend and i made one out of beer bottle caps once. i don’t see how this is in any way better than anything else and it’s not even the cheapest way to make a decorative resin countertop.
i couldn’t tell what kind of filament they used but it will surely cause the resin to delaminate as it adjusts its shape according to the heat / light / humidity in its environment???
i guess i don’t like seeing 3d printing used on something it’s not good at, and i don’t like seeing a job done with a tool that isn’t good at it :)
it’s so hard to beat formica for a countertop.
The advantage of glazed tile is that it won’t easily scratch … but resin certainly will. A sheet of tempered glass over the printed tiles (sealed at the edges) would have made more sense to me.
