Hackaday Podcast 180: Tiny CRTs, Springy PCBs, And Measuring Trees

This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos traded sweat for silence, recording from their respective attic-level offices in the August heat unaided by fans (too noisy). We decided there’s no real news this week that lacks a political bent, except maybe that Winamp is back with a new version that’s four years in the making. (Is Winamp divisive?) Does it still whip the llama’s ass? You be the judge.

After Elliot gives Kristina a brief math lesson in increasing area with regard to 3D printer nozzle sizes, we talk a bit about 3D pens, drool over a truly customizable macropad that uses a microcontroller for each keyswitch, and discuss dendrometers and tree health. Then it’s back to keyboards for one incredible modular build with an e-ink display and haptic feedback knob which is soon to go open source.

Finally, we talk tiny CRTs, a USB drive that must have the ultimate in security through obscurity, discuss the merits of retrograde clocks, and wonder aloud about the utility of jumping PCBs. Don’t bounce on us just yet — not until you hear about our first electronics wins and learn the one thing Kristina doesn’t do when she’s spending all day in the heat.

Episode 180 Show Notes:

News:

Elliot is going camping for real

Kristina is going glamping in a nearby burg and staying in a cottage

And Winamp gets a version update!

What’s that Sound?

Almost everyone got it right, including Kristina! Only one person can win, however, and that person is [highflux7]!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: