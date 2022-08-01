CDs are becoming largely obsolete now, thanks to the speed of the internet and the reliability and low costs of other storage media. To help keep all of this plastic out of the landfills, many have been attempting to find uses for these old discs. One of the more intriguing methods of reprurposing CDs was recently published in Nature, which details a process to harvest and produce flexible biosensors from them.
The process involves exposing the CD to acetone for 90 seconds to loosen the material, then transferring the reflective layer to a plastic tape. From there, various cutting tools can be used to create the correct pattern for the substrate of the biosensor. This has been shown to be a much more cost-effective method to produce this type of material when compared to modern production methods, and can also be performed with readily available parts and supplies as well.
The only downside to this method is that it was only tested out on CDs which used gold as the conducting layer. The much more common aluminum discs were not tested, but it could be possible with some additional research. So, if you have a bunch of CD-Rs laying around, you’re going to need to find something else to do with those instead.
Thanks to [shinwachi] for the tip!
5 thoughts on “Scavenging CDs For Flexible Parts”
“CDs are becoming largely obsolete now, thanks to the speed of the internet and the reliability and low costs of other storage media.”
Are USB drives so cheap we can give them to complete strangers without a blink?
Hahaha
Sorry, I had too.
It’s so easy to tell these days who read and understood the article.
Let me spell it out real slow:
structural designs of stretchable conductors; stretchable bioelectronic applications
It’s nice if it reflects, but that is NOT the purpose here. The surface of water reflects too, or a glass window with a dark room behind. Yet completely irrelevant.
There is no better and cost effective archive medium than DVD (M-DISC)
Two layers of polycarbonate are almost as good as amber, and look how good this bugs are preserved.
M-DISC seems like a super-niche technology requiring a special drive. According to Wiki it was introduced only in 2009 when many of new laptops at least in EU already didn’t have *any* DVD drive and even cheaper shity bulky laptops and desktops lost DVD drive in 1-3 years later and I’d bet that 99% of those didn’t support M-DISC even when manufactured after 2009.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)