Arduinos have been the microcontroller platform of choice for nearly two decades now, essentially abstracting away a lot of the setup and lower-level functions of small microcontrollers in favor of sensible IDEs and ease-of-use. This has opened up affordable microcontrollers to people who might not be willing to spend hours or days buried in datasheets, but it has also obscured some of those useful lower-level functions. But if you want to dig into them, they’re still working underneath everything as [Jim] shows us in this last of a series of posts about interrupts.
For this how-to, [Jim] is decoding linear timecodes (LTCs) at various speeds. This data is usually transmitted as audio, so the response from the microcontroller needs to be quick. To make sure the data is decoded properly, the first thing to set up is edge detection on the incoming signal. Since this is about using interrupts specifically, a single pin on the Arduino is dedicated to triggering an interrupt on these edges. The rest of the project involves setting up an interrupt service routine, detecting the clock signal, and then doing all of the processing necessary to display the received LTC on a small screen.
The project page goes into great detail about all of this, including all of the math that needs to be done to get it set up correctly. As far as general use of interrupts goes, it’s an excellent primer for using the lower-level functionality of these microcontrollers. And, if you’d like to see the other two projects preceding this one they can be found on the first feature about precision and accuracy, and the second feature about bitbanging the protocol itself.
8 thoughts on “The Inner Machinations Of The Arduino Are An Enigma”
Of choice? Hardly.
Do enlighten us.
Your choices are basically either Arduino, or nothing. There really isn’t much else out there that’s worthy of being called a “platform” in the embedded space.
(Ok, there might still be some weirdos trying to make mbed happen. All I can say to them is godspeed.)
Something like the 328P or the AVR family in general are not that difficult to master. It’s just a case of helping too much with Arduino, so you’re not really helping at all. Teach a man to fish etc.
Gratefully, the Arduino Uno/Genuino Uno board can be built at home, at least.
So there’s the possibility to build your own compatible boards once the official Uno is no longer sold.
Chinese producers do (legally) take advantage of this option, too.
The original bootloader was replaced by Optiboot years ago, also, which is compatible but smaller.
I think that’s what contributes to the charme of the platform, also.
Being both able and allowed to just build a custom board that serves a specific function.
All it needs is an ATmega328p, essentially. Or it’s predecessor.
Last but not least, the mother project, Wiring, can still be used as an alternative.
The early release of the Arduino IDE was heavily derived from the project.
Last but not least, AVRdude can create Arduino Uno compatible binaries since a while, too.
As always, remember that the Arduino libraries themselves do stuff with interrupts, which can really glitch your code if you expect your interrupt to repeat with regularity. You can disable the other interrupts quite simply by writing to a register, but then you lose stuff like serial comms, the millisecond counter, one-wire, servo libraries, etc. and you have to re-implement them yourself.
That’s the problem with Arduino – there’s quite a steep climb from doing a thing from an example, and mashing up multiple things in the same “sketch” because they give you very poor documentation about what you’re actually doing and how it may conflict with other stuff.
In the end, it’s often easier to just open the data sheet like you should have in the first place and throwing whatever Arduino is doing up in the winds, but that’s not easy when you come from a “maker culture” which treats the technology more like alchemy than something actually understood by the audience.
>In the end […]
Yes. Especially i want to emphasize that using Arduino does not mean you should not look at the datasheet. It might be hard to understand for a beginner but if you want to progress you will have to work a little bit more than copy and paste code from the internet… I’ve seen people wiring DC motors directly to the Arduino and wondering why it does not work (or does produce smoke)… And don’t forget that an Arduino-whatever is basically a PCB with an AVR and some other stuff, it is perfectly fine to only use their hardware (or clones…) and write your own firmware from scratch in C or even Assembler if you really need to.
“because they give you very poor documentation about what you’re actually doing and how it may conflict with other stuff.”
Well… Basically all the libraries are open source, right? So, the source code is the documentation. And there is no more detailed documentation than the source code. :)
Granted, the documentation (as in: the source code) might be unreadable, if that documentation was written by people who never read ‘Clean Code’ by Doctor Martin. :P
