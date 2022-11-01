Over the decades, a lot of attempts have been made to try and make pens and pencils “smart”. Whether it’s to enable a pen to also digitally record what we’re writing down on paper, to create fully digital drawings with the haptics of inks and paints, or to jot down some notes on a touch screen, past and present uses are legion.
Where SIP Lab’s DeltaPen comes in as an attempt at a smart pen that acts more like the pen of a drawing tablet, just minus the tablet.
This project is related to the decidedly more clumsy Flashpen which we featured previously. Due to the use of new flow sensors, the underlying surface (e.g. a desk) can be tracked without needing to be level with it, which allowed for the addition of a pressure-sensitive tip.
In addition the relative motion of the pen is measured, and there is haptic feedback, which allow for it to be used even for more delicate applications such as drawing. The results of trials with volunteers across a range of tasks is described in their presented paper (PDF).
7 thoughts on “DeltaPen: Drawing, Painting And Taking Notes Without The Drawing Tablet”
Looks like that lab version of the first mouse, not exactly that finished product look is it?
And I LOLed at that squiggly drawing which suddenly had that perfect shading.
Anyway, what I guess I”m saying is that you successfully made me look at this.. ad?
It’s quite clearly a research paper, not trying to sell anything and not trying to be a finished product.
And the paper PDF does have quite a lot of interesting details.
Pity this article doesn’t go into more detail on how optical flow sensors work and what their limitations are. Afaik basically of PixArt’s sensors are 2D (translation only). Where’s the fancy “AIoT” image processing that at least massages two more degrees of freedom out of the image, adding height change and rotation to the mix? After all, that’s what an array of those sensors attempts to deliver?
One thing where a tablet has a big edge: it’s absolute positioning.
I did once see (maybe it was photos of) a “stylus”-like mouse; used a large ball at the end which rolled against the table, and you had two buttons for your clicking operations. Never saw it much in use, so I guess the idea never caught on.
I’ve tried various tablets in relative mode and hated it. The aforementioned “pen mouse” would probably be the same: relative, and also very chunky to use, which is probably why it never caught on.
I’d be interested to know if this thing can sense “absolute” positioning… but my guess is probably not, which would put it in the “nice out-of-the-box idea but no thanks” basket.
> used a large ball at the end which rolled against the table
Isn’t that just how mouses use to work?
…mouses? mice? Be that not how mousipod had worked?
@jpa It does have that ad feeling though.
And when researchers cheat like with that shading nonsense I’m starting to wonder what is going on, since that is not the behavior I expect to see from serious researchers.
But OK, if the (pdf) info is interesting fro HaD readers all is well I would say.
BTW not all ads are directed at consumers, some are directed at investors specifically.
The major issue I have with this concept is that the drawing is not under the pen but on a distant screen. It makes it decidely harder to coordinate.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)