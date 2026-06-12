Need a hinge in your 3D printed design and would prefer not to re-invent the wheel? You may find [Alex Krush]’s glue-in filament hinge useful.
This design prints half the hinge as a separate piece — the u-shaped one in the picture to the side — that must be glued into the target object after printing. It’s a bit of extra work, but doing it this way has a couple advantages.
One is that printing some of the hinge elements separately means one no longer needs to choose between a print orientation that best suits the object, and a print orientation that works best for the hinge. Also, the length of 1.75 mm filament used as a hinge pin is held captive after assembly so there’s no need to glue the hinge pin itself.
[Alex] helpfully provides the parts in STEP format, which makes CAD tweaks and adjustments easy. While incorporating the design should be doable even if one is just using
.stl or
.3mf files because boolean subtraction and merging is all that’s needed, having the model in STEP format is so much better.
Should you need some pointers on incorporating either into FreeCAD, we have you covered.
4 thoughts on “Glue-in Hinge Design Tries Something Different”
If you have to glue it, what’s the point for the middle piece? Just prepare a hole on one side of the “bottom” piece and a grove on the other side. Fit the pin into the top piece (like this contraption) and slide it in the hole & grove. Glue the pin into the grove (and the hole if you need to, usually not required). If the pin is made of thermoplastic you can even use a soldering iron to melt it with the bottom piece to avoid glue (which is much easier if you’re using PE based plastic like PETG that doesn’t like cyanoacrylate much).
“…a couple advantages. One is that printing some of the hinge elements separately means one no longer needs to choose between a print orientation that best suits the object, and a print orientation that works best for the hinge.”
I’m not sure what advantage number 2 of the couple is but there you go, right from the article.
I’m also not sure what orientation is bad for that design though. I guess printing it curved surface down wouldn’t be great. I still think it might work so long as the printer is tuned decently.
I still think that if I needed to print the hinge as a separate object I would consider just using a factory-made hinge as a vitamin. But… if we never try printing things that we think make more sense as vitamins we will miss out on discovering things that print better than we expect so.. hack on.
Oh, advantage #2 was not needing to glue the pin. It was right there!
make one big hole from left to right through the object. result: ni strange extra lines for your hinge. but you end up with two holes, almost invisible if you use the same filament for the hinges as the body.
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