Energy costs around the world are going up, whether it’s electricity, natural gas, or gasoline. This is leading to a lot of people looking for ways to decrease their energy use, especially heading into winter in the Northern Hemisphere. As the saying goes, you can’t manage what you can’t measure, so [Steve] has built this system around monitoring the fuel oil level for his home’s furnace.
Fuel oil is an antiquated way of heating, but it’s fairly common in certain parts of the world and involves a large storage tank typically in a home’s basement. Since the technology is so dated, it’s not straightforward to interact with these systems using anything modern. This fuel tank has a level gauge showing its current percentage full. A Raspberry Pi is set up nearby with a small camera module which monitors the gauge, and it runs OpenCV to determine the current fuel level and report its findings.
Since most fuel tanks are hidden in inconvenient locations, it makes checking in on the fuel level a breeze and helps avoid running out of fuel during cold snaps. [Steve] designed this project to be reproducible even if your fuel tank is different than his. You have other options beyond OpenCV as well; this fuel tank uses ultrasonic sensors to measure the fuel depth directly.
8 thoughts on “Keeping An Eye On Heating Oil”
How quaint. I wonder if this can be adapted to monitor my supply of whale oil for my lanterns.
This whole “electricity” things seems new and scary.
Unfortunately, in many places, that “electricity” thing isn’t reliable enough or/and sufficient in supply to use for heating. There may be no other viable option. Natural gas is available where I am (northeast US), and I need a no-electricity-required option due to the frequent loss of power (which, fortunately, with hydronic isn’t as hard as it seems) I’d live to be able to go to heat pumps, but there isn’t enough solar available during heating season and the utility fails to meet its obligation. Years ago, I live in a rental with oil-fired steam heat. No electricity at all for that one. I never looked closely at how the burner worked, but it was ancient even then. The tank was outside and the burner was in the basement, so it was gravity feed that far.
Oil heated hot water is A LOT cheaper than electric where I live.
In the US northeast, heating with oil is pretty common, and it’s surprisingly efficient as well (in these parts resistive electric is by far the most expensive option, heat pumps are pretty efficient but struggle when it gets deeply cold).
In my case the oil tank is under the stairs and is fitted with an old fashioned float gauge – since the location is right next to the closet my network gear lives in, I have a Raspberry Pi perched where it can take a photo of the gauge once-per-day (or on-demand), lighting up a few white LEDs for the photo to provide sufficient light. No auto-reading (yet), but it’s a quick-and-easy check every few weeks to see how much we’re consuming and order oil more when appropriate.
Same Pi also serves as a network monitor and power monitor (cabled to the UPS to pull stats and trigger actions if we lose utility power), and I’m fitting it out as a network backup as well (if ISP goes down, which is likely in winters, the Pi will take over ISP duties using a cellular hotspot so everything on the wired/wireless home network will continue to run seamlessly, although slower).
Antiquated? ….Wow…
“Since most fuel tanks are hidden in inconvenient locations” Yes my basement is TOTALLY inconvenient.
> a lot of people looking for ways to decrease their energy use, … . A Raspberry Pi is set up nearby
Makes sense.
Neat project. I’ve been looking at buying one that’s wifi and has its own app. They’re under $200. This seems pretty overkill for something so simple.
