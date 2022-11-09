[Pepijn de Vos] wanted a 6DOF HID. You know, a 6 Degrees Of Freedom Hardware Interface Device. Those are the fancy controllers for navigating in 3D space, for uses like Computer Aided Design, or Kerbal Space Program. And while we can’t speak to [Pepijn]’s KSP addiction, we do know that the commercially available controllers are prohibitively expensive. It takes some serious CAD work to justify the expenditure. [Pepijn] falls somewhere in-between, and while he couldn’t justify the expense, he does have the chops to design and 3D print his own.
Marvelously, he’s shared the design files for SpaceFox, linked above. It’s 6 spring-loaded potentiometers, supporting a floating printed Big Knob. The pots feed into an Arduino Pro Micro, which calculates the knob’s position on the fly and feeds in into the connected computer. On the computer side, the project uses the
spacenavd driver to interface with various applications.
SpaceFox V1 is essentially a proof of concept, just asking for someone to come along and knock off the rough edges. [Pepijn] even includes a wishlist of improvements, but with the caveat that he’s satisfied with his working model. If this project really gets your 6DOF juices flowing, maybe try making an improved version, and share the improvements. And let us know about it!
6 thoughts on “DIY SpaceNavigator Brings The Freedom”
Cool stuff!
Some random suggestions for future versions:
– In current design ‘cut off the knob’ (that sounds wrong..) then mount a potentiometer to the platform you’re left with, then mount the knob to that, so you get full 360′ rotation in the Yaw axis
– Could you put something like a joystick or trackball on top for finer control?
– I think you can make the supporting mechanics a bit smaller by having the linkage arms go below the knob to a inward facing potentiometer? would also allow you to make a shroud/wrap-around of sorts between base & knob to protect the mechanism a bit
Pretty sure you could make some nice money on the side selling a slightly more polished version of this for a fraction of the costs of the industry standard hardware ^^
These things give you a virtual manipulation “velocity” based on position of the device. Thus, it already controls infinite rotation in all 3 axes. Yaw is the same as pitch and roll.
Miniaturization and ruggedization would definitely be needed for commercialization.
This is a nice built, and an interesting design. Using an inverted Stewart platform is cunning.
But I would disagree that commercial offerings are “prohibitively” expensive.
The 3Dconnexion “Spacemouse” is £160 from Amazon, though I actually bought mine from eBay for £60.
Definitely a real boon for CAD work, especially assembling assemblies when you need to move about to find mating features.
Very nice design. The geometry matches most “full-motion” flight simulator cabin actuator systems, except the pot crank arms add another function you had to linearize in the data.
My workday starts and ends with my Spacemouse, so I definitely appreciate this approach. I could see it being useful for some gaming (Elite Dangerous comes to mind!) and budget-friendly introductory CAD. Very good design, and with a little polish I could see it being a pretty successful project, perhaps even a commercially viable kit a la Ploopy. Well done!
That aside, Spacemouse Wireless + L-Trac trackball (with external footswitch) is input heaven. I don’t know how I lived before!
2nded on the spacemouse. Cheap as possible for what it does at the quality delivered.
I use the basic version lefty, save your money and just click with right hand on mouse. The extra $150 for the pro version just gets you buttons.
I don’t use a rat (original internal name for the foot mouse that has forever doomed it) style floor button.
My other comment wasn’t posted, likely because I called for a catchy name for a spacemouse and refed the unPC names for thinkpad style input.
Trying again I suggest: ‘Twist knob’.
Copying comment for possible testing of hackaday’s dirty word list.
