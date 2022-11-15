EV Sales Sticking Point: People Still Want Manual Transmissions

Call me crazy, but I’m ride or die for manual transmissions. I drove enough go-karts and played enough Pole Position as a kid to know that shifting the gears yourself is simply where it’s at when it comes to tooling around in anything that isn’t human-powered. After all, manuals can be roll-started. A driver has options other than braking and praying on slippery roads. Any sports car worth its rich Corinthian leather (or whatever) has a manual transmission, right? And you know that Rush’s Red Barchetta ain’t no automatic. Face it, shifting gears is just plain cooler. And it’s not a chore if it gets you more, although the fuel efficiency thing is a myth at this point.
You can imagine then my horror at the idea that someday within my lifetime, most cars will be twist-and-go electric go-karts. As the age of the combustion engine appears to draw to a close (no, seriously this time), there’s just one thing keeping the door open — marked enthusiasm for manual transmissions. From Audi to the Nissan Z, automakers report that the take rate for manual transmissions is quite high in the US, despite the death knell that has been tolling for two decades or so. Two models of Honda Civic are manual-only. This phenomenon isn’t restricted to sports cars, either — the 2022 Ford Bronco comes in a seven-speed manual, and has seen a take rate over 20%.
The Soullessness of a New Machine
The EV just seems so soulless to me, and I know I’m not alone in this. In a regular car, you’re just more in tune with what’s going on. There are sights and smells. Noises galore. I’m not saying that EVs don’t have their sensory landmarks, I just believe they are a different breed. Not a new breed, of course — electric cars have been around almost as long as combustion models. But obviously, the landscape is changing and has been for about 20 years now.
We don’t wax lyrical about paddle shifters as we do about manual gearboxes. — Henry Catchpole, automotive journalist
Electric cars may be powerful and have a ton of instantly available torque, but it’s just not the same experience. There’s no engagement, no feeling like you are one with the car. And besides, how often are you out there redlining your engine or testing the 0-60? Oh, never? That’s what I thought.
Realistically, those things don’t matter unless you’re a professional driver on a closed course. As Bob Sorokanich, editor-in-chief of Jalopnik said, “Tesla has the quickest car on the market — just floor the accelerator and hang on. It doesn’t take any driver skill.”
Now, doesn’t that just about sum it up? ‘Doesn’t take any driver skill’. Shouldn’t it, though? In the hundred and thirty or so years of the automobile, the one thing we haven’t managed to make safer is our interactions with each other on the road. Sure, we have speed limits now, and roll cages, and seat belts. But we’re all more distracted than ever, and we’re all still mostly human. So, does driving really need to be a place of convenience? I think not.
“the take rate for manual transmissions is quite high in the US”?
Really? You would be lucky to find a new car in the US/Canada with manual transmission. The majority of the population can barely drive an automatic tranny, forget the manual.
Lexus keeps barraging my webpages with ads that escape past AdBlock, for their manual hatchback, which is creepy since I haven’t been looking for a new car and probably won’t ever buy another new car if I can help it. But they seem to think manual is a selling point in north america.
At least locally, used Subaru wagons with a manual transmission have a roughly $800 markup over a similar spec automatic, which is pretty funny.
Word, the biggest lie was upselling people more expensive automatic transmission under the lure or inexistent benefits. Unless you are a bus driver i fail to see the advantage. Talking strictly cars here, loved both but I like having to do something.
You don’t need to roll-start an EV. I drove a stick for decades. My left leg is visibly larger than the right. Urban traffic. Now I have an automatic. The only people who regret the disappearing stick shift are chiropractors.
Nah not true, there are dozens of us
yup. I drove a manual for years, and due to my seat position caused a repetative stress injury in my left knee. I don’t miss it.
I’ve had a manual transmission in four of my last five cars. I find it vastly preferable in an ICE powered car. What scares me about electric cars is lack of a clutch. I want a manually operated switch which will kill electric power to the drive train in case the computer or other electronics screw up.
Pop a switch under the dash to kill K.I.T.T.
Isnt this what an ignition key is for.
hmm what is the other thing that has disappeared from new autos throttle cables & keys.
You might consider trying to learn about ISO26262 and the various ASIL levels.
I mostly feel the same, but colloquially speaking I only know a few people for which stick is truly deciding factor for a car purchase, and I was a big car guy through high school and college. Part of it is that it’s just so hard/expensive to find a newish that so many care about that’s also stick. Unless you’re buying a commuter car brand new (I think the Accord and Impreza still offer stick, along with a couple others), which is a poor financial decision, or are buying an expensive sports car, the vast majority of the available stock is >10 years old.
I, personally, tire of old cars and their disintegrating suspension bushings, bent suspension mounts (no, I don’t want 2deg of toe out on my right rear), leaky door seals, shot electronics, etc. It’s what I still drive because I love stick, but every reasonable stick purchase is inevitably one of four options:
-Very expensive up front
-A project
-$1.5-$4 grand more than purchase to get a shop to fix stuff
-A little bit of a pile with its collection of minor ignored issues
And to be honest, as much as I love stick and will only ever have a stick ICE car (for mine, the better half likes stick too but has compromised), I’ll probably get an EV within 10 years and be fine with it.
Welp, looks like the Accord is no longer offered with a stick, RIP.
Do your suspension bushings, it’s not hard. Use a torch to burn the old ones out then push with a press. It kind of sucks, but once you get it down, it’s easy enough (always one hard to access one). Hydraulic presses are all kinds of fun. Shops charge a lot for this, because they don’t want the job.
Polyurethane bushings make a car handle _better_ than new. Especially when good shocks are installed. If you’ve never done this you will be surprised how much difference it makes. It’s a solid weekend’s work, will need alignment after.
Don’t do this on a car with aluminum suspension links. Those aren’t serviceable. If the bushings are toast the links fatigue life is over.
Spend half a car payment pre month on your old car (averaged) and it can last a long long time. Assuming no rust.
IIRC Civic Si is the only Honda left with a good trans. At least Honda doesn’t use Jatco CVTs.
That’s in USA I suppose? It’s pretty easy to get a decent brand new manual commuter in Europe.
If my decade old Nissan Leaf is anything to go by there’s still a soul in EVs. The whine of the inverters as I push hard going 20->60mph sounds like a (quiet) jet engine spinning up. That might just be me though, ICEs never sounded like power to me but that high pitched whine from megawatts of electricity in a power plant does.
I looooooove the (real) sounds the big power controllers make on EVs. The new mandated EV-sounds can be nice too, but there’s something viscerally appealing about knowing what electromechanics are creating the characteristic EV whines, hums, and what it means about the powertrain’s behavior.
But that’s true for ICE too — if you understand the differences in engine designs and some of the sound design that goes into making the characteristic engine noise, you can see through the marketing-added musical accompaniment to the engine’s natural tones. It’s the same feeling.
New cars have been total ass for ~50 years now. People who aren’t ancient old farts or vintage freaks don’t even know it. You gotta custom build if you want that feeling. Finita est.
20 years. 90s Civics were the best commuter cars ever made. All the B engines have been riced to death though.
Plenty left in non rust country, the good cars are already gone in road salt country.
I’ve got my lifetime supply of good enough cars at this point. Pre 75 are best, because no smog check.
Good move. I’ve been keeping a couple from the grave too.
I’ve got too many…selling the 64.5 stang. Keeping the 94 GT that tries to kill me.
Considering taking it to a cancer country ford club, arranging a ‘Thunder Dome’, and putting up a youtube channel. Watch the fat old Ford guys eye gouge and testicle twist for a rust free six cylinder mustang! The bastards would demonetize me.
For me, the sound of the engine is joyous. I don’t even use the sound system in my cars unless I’m on a long motorway journey.
I also enjoy that I can fix most of the things that can wrong on my cars (and bikes) without a laptop and a bunch of spare sensors.
All well and good, but I think its very fair to say that some implementations of sensor/computer ECU type things are actually really handy – don’t spend all day looking everywhere plausible for why x is happening, just plug in and be told the problem is here… Yes sensors can fail, but then so do mechanical and ‘dumb’ electrical parts and in both cases you need some skill or a spare to refurbish or fix it.
obd1 tbi gm motors are the peak of design and reliability. I have (5) trucks with 4.3, 5.0 & 5.7 engines with over 350,000 miles all waiting for new auto transmissions. the first gen vortec are pretty reliable too but the injectors only last about 100,000 before they need to be replaced.
In the US, manuals also reduce the number of potential car thieves. :P
I own a Jeep Wrangler 4.0 2005 with a 6 speed manual. I loved driving it and would always change gears at about 2300-2500 RPM. One day I was watching Jay Lenos Garage (He just got badly burned so let us pray.) and he commented on how americans didn’t rev out there cars enough. (Shift at a higher RPM) The Jeep red lines at 5500 RPM. So I started pushing the Jeep to higher RPM. Boy howdeeee!!! At about 2800 Rpm the power starts coming and stays till a little over 4000 RPM. My Jeep is now more like a Ferrari!!!
Sympathies on your jeeps reliability.
It just blows out the soot.
Speaking as someone who has a couple manual transmission cars: I agree they are more engaging and given the option I’ll usually pick a manual (except in my truck that I pull trailers with). That said, manual transmissions in an EV make no sense at all and I can’t say I’d lament not having the option of it should I ever buy an EV.
It’s just a totally different experience. I can’t imagine rowing gears with an EV would be all that satisfying: would the auditory experience even be remotely the same? Would being able to change gears in an EV actually make it appreciably faster? Does it technically even need a clutch?
At some level it is nice to just be able to stab the gas and have the car do what you want it to do. I know in a straight line that can be boring, but as someone who has autocrossed I’d love a car that didn’t need to shift cars and had snappy throttle response at all speeds.
Transmissions for ICE cars exist because the usable power band is a pretty narrow RPM range for the speeds cars travel. In order to exist at that efficient RPM an transmission (of any type) is needed. As far as I can tell, Electric cars do not have that restriction they are essentially direct drive from stop all the way to max. Diesel electric train locomotives don’t have transmissions either- the diesel powers generators that power the electric motors that drive the loco
Its not entirely senseless to have gears in an EV, there are occasions it does happen as the gears still do what gears do and make slower/faster rotations at the wheel happen, yes with different torque but on the whole in electric that bit isn’t going to be important as electric motors have too much torque for the traction half the time anyway…
So it only MOSTLY doesn’t make sense on the normal car like vehicles. Especially when to build them designed to get the design trade-off benefits a gearbox can give you is to create something that the markets rich enough to afford new EV’s largely don’t want, being automatic drivers… Plus adding a wear component when the rest is so much more maintenance free isn’t a good selling point either.
Most EVs neither need nor have a clutch. The motor is directly geared to the wheels through a differential. (Unless you have a Rivian, which has a separate motor for each wheel.) That’s why towing them is a challenge; you can’t disengage the drivetrain. A two wheel drive model can be towed by lifting the drive end; an all wheel drive model has to be put on a flatbed.
The article about fuel efficiency is citing estimates based on the EPA test, but that test benefits automatic transmissions, because the shift timing for an automatic transmission can be tuned to the test, whereas for a manual transmission it cannot. (There are some exceptions, like locking out some gears at some times, but it’s a bit of a hack that still doesn’t provide near the testing advantage of completely computerized shifting.)
For every car I’ve owned, the results on fueleconomy.gov showed a higher EPA test result fuel efficiency for the automatic transmission, but the owner reported fuel economy for actual driving showed that in reality the manual transmissions had higher fuel efficiency.
That’s because the manual transmission can do one thing the automatic can’t: predict what the driver will do in the future.
The take here is simple. Either we get rid of fossil fuels and inconvenience 5-10% of the richest or we all die because of greenhouse effect of CO2. Revolution must happen, there will be victims but it’s for common good.
Ditching fossil fuels will inconvenience 5-10% of the richest the least amount, by far. The people most inconvenienced will be the ones that can’t afford to buy brand new EVs.
You can, you know, buy a used one.
Not so much yet; not a lot of inventory out there, and what does exist is mostly things like early Leafs with very limited range. But there will be more by the time the bans take effect.
Just curious, how many people out there are pining for manual chokes and crank starters?
Aren’t you tired of driving a car where you are not in complete control of the fuel flow?
Doesn’t the car run better when you coax it into life with your own loving hands instead of jolting it with an electric motor?
And these new fangled engines with their self adjusting hydraulic valves, they take all the fun out of owning a vehicle. Everyone should have the experience of adjusting their solid lifter valves in a rest area in the dark, it builds character. Esp if you have a VW beetle.
And how about the old 4 wheel drive vehicles where you had to get out and flip the switch on the wheel hubs? Do people miss those?
I regularly drive a model A with a lot of that crap you mentioned. It’s really fun. But I also appreciate my modern 6 speed sports car. Doesn’t have to be one or the other and if you’ve never driven an old car without syncros, you haven’t ever “driven”
Getting rid of fossil fuels is not so simple as some make it out to be. For example, what is the plan to replace plastics, lubricants, etc that are used extensively and pervasively throughout the World? How can one quickly migrate portions of the World that use fossil fuels for heating? What about energy production? Not all areas of the World have the infrastructure to support green energy production? Sadly, it is going to take time to find and deploy solutions to many of these issues.
I’m actually all for getting rid of fossil fuels entirely. When people have no phones (made of plastic from oil) no clothes (made from plastic from oil) no houses ( made from plastic from oil) no cars (made from plastic from oil) no food (oil lubes farm machines and cars) no electricity (wire insulation is made of plastic from oil) no manufacturing (no lube for machines etc.) no offices (almost everything is made from plastic from oil) We will finally be liberated to live in teepees and eat forest critters and burn wood for heat and wear animal skins like the founding fathers meant us to be. It will be GLORIOUS!!!!
I think you are just repeating anti-ev nonsense.
Not to be pedantic but fuel as I understand it is a substance which is used for it’s chemical energy. So I checked over at dictionary.com before posting, they have an even stricter definition that involves combustion. https://www.dictionary.com/browse/fuel
So what do plastics or lubricants have to do with eliminating fuel, fossil or otherwise?
Yes, they both (usually) come from petroleum. But most of the time I hear people talking about getting rid of fossil fuels, not getting rid of petroleum all-together. On the rare occasion I do see someone wrote that I just assume they really meant fossil fuels or just don’t know better.
I would assume that if the world switched 100% to electric cars overnight (not possible) then we would still be pumping some lesser amount of petroleum to make plastics and lubricants. And while there are pollution concerns involving that it doesn’t include burning them and releasing the CO2 into the air.
But then what do we do with the parts of the petroleum that would have been fuel? Well, I’m not a chemist so please correct me if I am misremembering my high school chemistry. What I remember learning there is that the various substances that are separated from the petroleum can all be converted between one another via chemical processes. Sure, it’s more efficient to use the parts that are already closer to plastic for plastic and closer to gasoline for gasoline, etc… but we could just use it all for plastic and grease.
Of course that conversion takes energy. But we were just talking about a hypothetical where fossil fuel use ended immediately. In that universe we must already have an immense amount of green energy available. So I guess the cracking plant is using electric elements for heaters powered by wind, solar, nuclear, etc…
in the real world it will take longer to get there. But “no fuel means no plastic or grease” still makes zero sense. As more people switch to EVs those who can’t afford to will find them paying less for gas and diesel that is now under less demand. This will slow the process considerably, while at the same time making the “but not everyone can afford an EV” argument BS.
In time less petroleum will be pumped. And a greater percentage of what is pumped will become plastic and grease. Until many years in the future when finally the fuel is just a specialty item for classic-car junkies and similar hobbyists.
And then there are all the other ways to make plastic and lubricants. Might be time to invest in a hemp field!
Not exactly hemp, but done.
One of my teenage dreams has come true. Got so much I give it away.
The shear amount of energy required to seperate the distillates in the processing of the oil is part of the problem. If you replaced the energy with wind or solar the plants would be hard pressed to produce. It’s the same with 1 simple item required to drive. Asphalt. There is an asphalt plant near my home and the product has to be heated before being sent to resurface roads. The natural gas meter outside the plant is not huge but the pipeline going into the plant is. I believe they only measure a percentage of the gas flowing and multiply for volume. If the plant was powered by electricity it would have it’s own substation next door. I used to work in floor care and had to go into the refineries to fix floor machines. What supprised me the most was the size of the natural gas equipment for gas being pumped INTO the refinery. Then they have a big torch to burn off “flare gas” and wondered why pay for gas to burn off other gas? So fossil fuel is used to make plastics and all the other stuff that is produced from the distillates coming out of the refinery. What is it you want to eliminate? The gasoline or diesel or propane or butane or natural gas or what? My dad used to work for a company that made brass. They electrically heat the product to melt it using induction heaters and yes the plant had its own substation next door. How much sun or wind will it take to melt the brass? One other problem is that if EV’s were to be mandated tomorrow the electric grid will collapse and we go back to living in the stone age. The bottom line is change to an EV world is going to take time and will not happen overnight and some chemical processes will always require fossil fuel. I truly welcome a time WHEN EV’s are in every driveway, the battery is the size of a suitcase with a 3000 mile range and the motor under the hood with a drive shaft and a transmission. Alas I think thats a looooooong way off.
The grid wouldn’t collapse, as tomorrow almost nobody could afford an EV in that scenario. With that spike in demand nobody would be able to get one for months maybe even years…
Then add in that even if a magic fairy delivered EV’s to everyone most folks drive almost no distance, so don’t actually consume much electric – maybe even less electric on their millage than the forecourts petrol pumps and all the ancillaries required to fill them up with the liquid go juice of choice consume. And even if its not you are still talking a tiny amount of power that doesn’t need to be drawn at peak times, it can trickle in slowly in the middle of the night, over that long lunch break etc…
Yes big industry is likely to end up with its own substations eventually, quite probably giant onsite battery or capacitor banks to smooth their spike demands as they go electric. But so what, how is that really any different to requiring massive diameter hive flow pipe runs for gas? The amount of energy required for a process generally doesn’t get worse for being electric, so really your question ‘How much sun or wind will it take to melt the brass?’ is easily answered, much much less than it took when fossil fuel powered (way way less conversion losses and what is oil but long captured solar power)…
Its not a fuel if you turn the oil/gas into a product – any more than the wooden desk I’m sitting at is. The raw materials COULD have been a fuel, maybe oneday their chemical potential will be released as fuel, but for now they are just goods…
Also none of the plastics, lubricants etc HAVE to come from the petrochemical sources, it is quite possible to turn plants and animal products into any of them if you want to, it just takes time and energy. Which as a way to reduce global CO2 levels a shift towards natural sourced plastics makes sense – IFF your new plastic goods come at least in part from captured atmospheric carbon as processed by the plants you are taking CO2 out of the air and sequestering it in something that will last – hopefully last a very very long time, where just digging up more oil and relying on the bio-mass increases to reduce atmospheric carbon will be very slow (at least without serious help – as the lifecycle means much carbon is only held very short term).
BUT and it is a big one the ‘faux-oil’ products can’t be pushed for to the point of mass ecological destruction – use some of the farm waste products as feed stock, maybe put a good ‘faux-oil’ producing plant into your crop rotations, but don’t go ripping up ecosystems and likely liberating more carbon than you can ever sequester just to plant more of whatever plant is most profitable to make plastics from…
Also areas of the world that can’t handle green energy production generally have really really awful to none-existent infrastructure anyway – they can’t handle sufficient energy production at all! When you are starting from scratch, and with lower per capita energy demands building in renewables and greener energy isn’t really any harder, and quite possibly much easier to do safely than the fossil fuel of choice for most of these nations – coal. Coal on the whole is the dirtiest fuel going…
It will be a top-down revolution—and a denied genocide—like all of them. The world’s 1% (you’re in that) are by far the biggest proponents. A fact usually ignored.
BS. Even California isn’t outlawing ICE cars, only new ones. The have-not’s will be driving their choice of used gas powered cars abandoned first by your 1%, then 10%, 20%, etc… just like if they have any brains they are driving used cars now. New cars are an investment for fools anyway. Years of interest to pay while the value drops like a rock. If you are poor and bought your care new I can tell you why you are poor!
They will be enjoying cheaper gas as more switch to electric and the demand for gas falls. By the time it’s truly hard to get an ICE car and/or gas to fuel it the price of an electric vehicle will be down similar to what a gas car is today due to mass production. They are already dropping now.
And those who are in truly difficult places, where few can afford even a used car.. those are the people that will be hurt most from climate change. They will be hurt more the longer the transition is put off. There’s your genocide.
This kind of polarizing opinion piece is a disgrace for hack-a-day.
If they ever get the energy density for batteries up to 50 megajoule per kilogram (diesel is around 45) I will happily convert my dinosaur 7.3L oil burner. Its just hard to argue with a ZF series manual transmission. I’d much rather chase sparky than completely degrease the engine bay of road gravy to find a pinhole oil leak in a space too small to fit a wrench.
All that being said, it is also hard to argue with the torque you get from an electric motor in each wheel and the advantages of not having all that mass on the chassis side of the suspension. If driving an in-wheel electric car were a bit more involved and took some learned skills to operate, I’d make the switch.
Unsprung weight (which in-wheel motors would contribute to) is actually extremely bad for handling, you want to keep as much weight on the chassis side of the suspension as possible vs. the wheel side. Individual wheel-motors are a very good thing though, the traction they offer makes any kind of differential look like garbage in comparison. You just want them on the chassis side putting power to the wheels through CV axles.
Well, today I learned. Though if we’re talking unsprung weight, I’d rather do planetary axles like on the Unimog than CV joints. Those axles boots are magnets for debris. Now that I think about, I’m kind of surprised Mercedes hasn’t cranked out a diesel electric ‘Mog by now. They certainly have the engineering expertise for it.
Anyone who thinks driving EVs doesn’t take skill should load the VW ID.R and Goodwood hillclimb course into Assetto Corsa and try to match the real-world record time up the driveway, since it doesn’t take skill you should match it easily and never fly off into the hay bales, and then you can take Romain Dumas’ job from him ;-)
EVs could still benefit from having multiple gears – they have an optimal RPM range just like an ICE does, but an electric motor’s optimal RPM range is similar to an ICE’s entire RPM range. Note how the acceleration of a Tesla S falls off a cliff once it reaches around 100mph for example – at this point it’s gone past its optimal RPM range and could benefit from another gear. Giving the vehicle a ton of excess power and gearing it high seems to be the popular alternative to using a gearbox however (see the NIO EP9 as one example).
The limit in the EV’s RPM range is different to the RPM range in an ICE engine, though. There’s no technical reason that an electric motor can’t go much faster than it does in an EV; the frequency converter is just limited to a particular frequency range. If you want to build an EV that goes faster, you just replace the frequency converter with one that can go to a higher frequency – or, more likely, flash the firmware in the one you have since it is almost certainly capable of higher frequencies if programmed to do so. Introducing gearing would be madness for the complexity and inefficiency it would bring, not to mention the loss of torque once you change into a higher gear.
EV speed limits are there because the rest of the car is engineered to a certain speed range so the RPM is limited in software to that range, not because the equipment isn’t capable of it.
The limits are often thermal once you start pushing a ton of power through (high speed and torque).
And dynamic balance of the motor armature, which is harder than just simple static balance. And you want to keep the outer surface of the armature below Mach 1. Older teslas topped out at 14K RPM. I think my Prius is about 13.5K on motorgenerator 1 (going from memory here, give me some slack). But yeah, torque is basically limited by heat. And wheelspin. :-)
You’ll find it’s the motor and not the controller that has a limited frequency range – due to the electrical impedance of the coils and the hysteresis- and eddy current losses in the magnetic core materials.
When you push the frequency up beyond the nominal design speed, the motor begins to resist the current. This is the so-called field weakening region where you’d need to pump the voltage up to maintain the same power output.
You can design a motor that revs really high, but it will lack torque and become extremely inefficient at low revs, which then becomes a problem for an EV which only has one gear and spends most of the time doing 25 mph stuck in traffic. That’s why most EVs make a compromise and have a top speed limited around 100 mph to get better efficiency at low speeds.
One thing to keep in mind is that multi-speed gearboxes are a bunch of weight, more powertrain losses, a very large amount of money, and a common failure point. Doubling the size of the motor to compensate for not having a multi-speed gearbox is usually worth it in modern EVs.
I own a current-model EV. Both my previous two cars were V8s. I couldn’t disagree with this article more.
When your main talking point for why a manual transmission is that it can be push-started…. well, I’ve got news for you: You never need to push start an electric car. The whole concept of needing to _start_ an engine before you need to _draw power_ from it is gone. As it should be. If there’s charge in the tank, you can use it. There’s a big chunk of complex, unreliable gear that’s simply gone.
You might feel more in touch with your car and the road with a manual transmission but the simple fact is that you are wrong. A manual transmission is something that’s between you and the road and in an electric car it is simply not there. The transmission is there in a petrol car to work around the shortcomings of a petrol engine – that it can only supply reasonable amounts of torque once it reaches moderate speeds and its top speed is quite limited. The EV, on the other hand, can provide near maximum torque across its entire RPM range and so simply doesn’t need the transmission.
People rave about the 0-60 speed of EVs and how fast they are off the line but that’s not what’s transformational about them in everyday driving; what makes the big difference to everyday driving is how fast they are from 40-60. Taking a six-speed Honda Civic as representative, at 40mph you’re probably in fifth gear and producing less than 1/4 the torque that you were in first gear. Okay, you might drop down to third to speed up but you’re still around 40% of the torque you had in first gear.
The EV is still in its first (and only) gear and is still producing as much torque as it was when it left the line. This cuts the space you need to safely overtake a car beetling along at 40 by at least half.
Citing studies comparing the efficiency of manual and automatic transmissions when discussing EVs is just laughable. An EV doesn’t have either and that alone eliminates around 10% of losses in output power.
At 40mph you’re hitting second gear in a civic. Maybe third if you’re short shifting. They are wind up toys. No power under 3krpm.
here in the UK, Automatics are the rarity…
(it has to do with LIcensing. if you take your test in an Auto, you have to retest to drive manual, but pass Manual, you can drive both.. couple that with Manual is cheaper here….)
but yup…. I don’t want to see shifting gears go but thats life..
It seems to me that there are lots of nostalgia glasses here combined with the people who entered adulthood before viable mass-market EVs.
To get a technical distinction out of the way, EVs do use gearing to drive the wheels. What they generally do not have are multiple selectable gear ratios.
The evolution of Formula E should say something about the utility of selectable gear ratios in EVs.
That said, Ken Block discussing the Electrikhana car has some interesting info: https://youtu.be/zsa-SxpiCU0?t=711
The main point he brings up is using gearing to control wheel speed and limiting what the throttle allows.
Is this same sort of thinking going on in the day-to-day driving of drivers with manual cars?
I drive a stick shift, diesel 5 series. A car most folks reading this probably can’t get or didn’t know existed. Big manual gearbox fan here. But this article almost seems like it was written to provoke comments, not to inform or advise. Please hack-a-day don’t wander down this road. You are better than that.
You must be new here.
Lets hope more car manufacturers will have manual transmission options for EV’s in the future, even if its not needed it has several benefits (like ‘fun’ depending on the car, helps keep your focused on the car/road, etc)
Lack of a manual transmission is not a “given” in EVs. It’s just that automakers think “automatic” is all that consumers want, so it’s all they offer (complete with “creep”, so it feels just like an ICE).
I’ve been driving, converting, and building my own EVs since the 1970’s. In a conversion, the transmission is already there; so use it! You wind up with a faster, more powerful EV. An EV motor+controller+battery pack has a peak power point, just like an ICE setup. With a transmission, you can shift to get peak horsepower at any speed.
Torque takes current, and speed takes voltage. Without a transmission, you need a more powerful motor and controller that can supply very high current *and* very high voltage to cover the wider torque-speed range. This adds cost and weight, and lowers efficiency.
The transmission can also be electric instead of mechanical. For example, suppose your EV has a pair of motors. They can be wired in series for “low gear” (twice the torque and half the speed), or in parallel for “high gear” (half the torque but twice the speed) for the same controller+battery voltage and current. They can be switched by the driver with a “gear shift” lever.
It would be fascinating to see the actual demographics of people ordering stick shifts. I, being of a certain age, believe that it’s probably all us old farts wanting to get one more fun car in before we die. I’d love to drive a Fiat 124 5 speed again, just as I did so many years ago :-)
But then again we obviously aren’t the WRX target market.
My current car has the manualmatic thing but if it’s not an H pattern shift it’s not the real thing.
All said and done I’d far prefer to commute to work in a Leaf.
I am not at all a car lover, I drive mainly because I need to get from a to be, although I love being on the front seat (but I don’t really care whether I am the driver or it is a friend of a professional in a bus). When I drive, I try to drive as economic as possible which also involves trying to avoid acceleration by not braking: I corner and take roundabouts at speeds that are on the edge and thus a certain mastery of the right gear ratio is necessary.
I am Dutch, 90% of cars here are manual, and all cars I owned up to now were manual. My parents have had a few automatic cars (not by choice, just by accidents) and I have rented a few automatics, and I always hated the automatic, shifting at the wrong point leading to unexpected loss of control or being underpowered when you needed the power.
However, every EV I have driven up to now, I have not missed shifting one bit at all; simply because the optimal torque ratio is so much more flat and does not lie in a relatively small band of the right RPM. I could not imagine what an EV with “manual transmission” would feel like, unless it’s an actual manual transmission, which is a totally unnecessary step in EV’s except for very specialist applications (I could see it happening in vehicles that need extreme crawling speed as well as more normal road speeds)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIlsd42YjRk
Older trams and electric trains with DC motors had a sort of electric gear change, because to get different speed motors are put on series on parallel. In the video above is the left lever that drives a rod with cams that makes the change of circuit, while the left lever is both the brakes and the control of the stator current to get intermediate speeds.
“After all, manuals can be roll-started.”
Not if the battery’s dead and the car depends on the ECU and/or electric fuel pumps for fuel delivery… Found that our the hard way!
Yes indeed, give me a manual. I can live without an EV.
This is perhaps the one place I sell out to nostalgia.
Gears are more expensive, inefficient, and easily damaged than direct drive. Expensive and heavy transmissions only existed because combustion engines have such narrow rpm ranges.
I don’t foresee many affordable vehicle manufacturers going the route of more gears.
Well, every EV has a gearbox, whether it is shift-able or not. The optimum RPM for electric motors is far higher than wheel speed; so a gear reduction is almost unavoidable. As a result, almost all EVs have a motor *and* a gearbox. The pair are smaller and lighter and cheaper than a motor with sufficient torque to drive the wheel directly. (And of course, many EVs have more than one motor and gearbox.)
The reliability issue you mention is mainly a problem with automatic transmissions, which have become fiendishly complex.
The question is; do you provide a gearbox with more than one gear ratio (i.e. a manual transmission), so that the electric motor and controller can be smaller and simpler.
