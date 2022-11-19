Open-Source Passive Radar Taken Down For Regulatory Reasons

Open-source technology brings a world that laws and regulations are not quite prepared for. As a result, every now and then, open projects need to work around governmental regulations. In today’s news, KrakenRF team has stumbled into an arms-trafficing legal roadblock for their KrakenSDR-based passive radar code, and is currently figuring it out. There’s no indication that there’s been any legal action from the USA government – the team’s being proactive, as fas as we’re told.
KrakenSDR hardware, to simplify it a lot, is five RTL-SDRs on one PCB – with plenty of work put in to do it the right way. It gets you much further than a few dongles – there’s shielded case, suitable connectors, reliable power distribution, a proper USB hub, and importantly, receiver synchronization hardware. Naturally, there’s nice things you can build with such a hefty package – one of them is passive radar, which was a prominent selling point on both KrakenSDR’s pre-launch page back in 2021, and on their crowdfunding page just a week ago. How does that work?
There’s RF emissions floating around you in the air, unless you’re at sea or in the desert. Whether it’s airplane transponders, cell towers, or a crappy switch-mode PSU, the radiowaves emitted interact with objects all around you. If you have multiple receivers with directional antennas, you can catch waves being reflected from some object, compare the wave reflected wave to the wave received from the initial source, and determine the object’s properties like location and speed. If you’d like to know more, IEEE Spectrum has covered this topic just a week ago, and the previously-deleted KrakenSDR wiki page has more details for you to learn from.
Through exposure in IEEE Spectrum, the KrakenSDR work has received plenty of attention and comments. And this is where the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) laws come in. We’re not lawyers, but it does look like passive radar is on the list. Today, the code repository and the documentation pages are scrubbed clean while the team is talking to legal experts.
Dealing with this is intimidating, and we wish them luck in clearing this with legal. In the bad old days, certain encryption algorithms were famously in scope, which appeared absolutely ridiculous to us at the time. The laws did eventually change to better reflect reality, but the wheels of justice turn slowly.
8 thoughts on “Open-Source Passive Radar Taken Down For Regulatory Reasons”
Of course! Why not? Especially if used to detect something some imbeciles want us to believe doesn’t exist that’s illegal (whether device(s) and/or act(s) using device(s)) and/or not to be classified per Executive Orders covering national classified information:
Executive Order 10290 (September 24, 1951; Harry S. Truman)
Executive Order 10501 (November 5, 1953; Dwight D. Eisenhower)
Executive Order 11652 (March 8, 1972; Richard Nixon)
Executive Order 12065 (June 28, 1978; Jimmy Carter)
Executive Order 12356 (April 2, 1982; Ronald Reagan)
Executive Order 12958 (April 17, 1995; Bill Clinton)
Executive Order 13292 (March 21, 2003; George W. Bush)
Executive Order 13526 (December 29, 2009; Barack Obama)
OK, hope that wasn’t a tangent and is unrelated. Still… ITAR, what? I bet some want people to believe passive radar doesn’t exist so they can justify more signals to traffic with.
I’m not sure that train of thought has a caboose but the idea of ITAR is not to give away capabilities we have, lest they be used against us. Usually there’s a specification so that companies can’t sell things above a frequency, or power level, or accuracy, or something. Since everybody knows that passive/bistatic/multistatic radar is possible, there’s probably a restriction against the particular algorithm that pulls targets out of that stream of bits.
Well that sucks. I bought one and now I can’t use it.
Who would ever know?
You can still use it for radio direction-finding of an active transmitter. Only the passive radar code was taken down. But there are still recent forks floating around the Internet, among other resources that they either forgot about or can’t take down.
That’s true. I think I might have a git pull somewhere.
Yep, there’s forks floating around, and *I think* you can also just revert deletion commits from the official repo? otherwise, yeah, earlier forks will help.
This is way too far for proactive work, no one is going to care about such a weak-specced device (no offense) under arms regulations. This is basically commodity hardware anyway. Just makes me think of yak-shaving.
