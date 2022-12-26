When [Elixir of Progress] was looking at setting up environmental sensors around their home to keep track of temperature, humidity and such, the obvious ideas of using WiFi-connected sensors didn’t work due to lack of WiFi range. Although Zigbee (Z-wave) sensors have longer range than WiFi, they are decidedly more expensive, proprietary and require a special transceiver hub. That’s where 433 MHz sensors for weather stations come into the picture.
The idea is simple: virtually all of those sensors – many of them rated for outdoor use – use the unlicensed 433 MHz spectrum that can easily be captured using cheap RTL-SDR (software defined radio) USB dongles. With the data stream from these sensors captured, the open source rtl_433 project enables automatic decoding of these data streams for a wide range of supported sensors.
While Realtek RTL2832-based and other RTL-SDRs can be found for quite cheap, it should be noted that these can run quite hot. Rather than heatsinking the IC, for this project it was elected to only listen sporadically and allow the RTL-SDR receiver to cool down in between listening sessions.
Getting the data from there into Home Assistant, InfluxDB or similar is easy, as rtl_433 can output the decoded data directly to an Influx database, MQTT broker as well as other formats. In this case, the data was sent via MQTT with the Home Assistant instance configured to treat these MQTT topics as sensors. With each sensor’s location carefully registered, this allows for setting up a dense, very low-power network of 433 MHz sensors for monitoring and home automation purposes.
7 thoughts on “Connecting Commercial 433 MHz Sensors To MQTT And Home Assistant With RTL-SDR”
Last I checked zig-bee reaches out the same distances as WiFi. This has been done to death in the HA community.
I did this to get the temperature of our pool. Not many choices for sensors and not easy as the transmitter ends up below ground level.
Last I checked, WiFi at 915MHz was not that common. Zigbee on the other hand…
915MHz will go further through obstacles than 2.4GHz.
Great use of SDR. Maybe a lot easier to get it from the cloud api where the weather station already posts the data. Not as much fun on tinkering, I understand ;)
the 433MHz connected electrical cable power sensing clamp (Efergy) that I have doesn’t send the same ID number after battery replacement which is frustrating. But now I know it does that can edit HomeAssistant sensor yaml file to change the MQTT topic to match.
AND is very pleasing to be able to easily link up open and free software in this way, big thanks to all who make that possible.
I use about 8 or 10 Acurite sensors in my HA system using this exact technique. Batteries last forever (and they’re mostly just rechargeable AA’s anyway) and they’re _so_ much cheaper than Z-wave sensors (which I do use a few of as well, mostly where I want a motion sensor too), but $40 for 1 sensor vs $15 for a 3-pack of Acurite’s…). I do use Energizer Lithium non-rechargeable’s for fridge/2 freezers/outside sensors though.
Where do you find Acurite sensors for $5 each?
