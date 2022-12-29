[PWalsh] was using his lasercutter to cut acrylic, expecting the cuts to have a pleasantly smooth edge. Alas, the edges turned out to be wobbly and sandpaper-like, not smooth in the slightnest. Bummer! Internet suggested a stepper motor swap, but not much in the way of insights – and that would’ve been a royal pain for sure. How would you approach debugging such a problem? Well, [PWalsh] didn’t want to swap crucial components willy-nilly, going the scientific way instead, and breaks it down for us.
Having compiled an extensive list of possible places to look for a fault in, he started going through fundamental assumptions. Do other lasercutters experience this issue? No, even the cheap ones can cut things properly. Is it water level causing intermittent cooling? Nope, not that. Is it the stepping settings? Tweaked, not that. Laser pulsing frequency? No dice.
Air assist? Yes! Somehow, air assist was causing the jagged edges, and merely unplugging it turned the cut edge into a smooth surface. Running assist-less is not the way, and further debugging was done. Is it the power supply or is it the uneven flow of air, causing “puffs”? An air tank was added inline with the assist tube, smoothing out the flow, and the issue disappeared for good. Bonus points – going through steps debugging the issue, the cutter also got some much-needed maintenance checks.
Anyone who’s even debugged a bizarre issue with a 3D printer, can relate to such an experience, and could perhaps appreciate a bit of scientific approach to the problem. After all, 3D printing itself can be a bit of a science you get into with your printer’s purchase, and problems can spring up where you don’t expect them. Debugging stories are always fun to learn from, and having the right mindset from the get-go will help you save plenty of time you could spend printing or cutting instead.
4 thoughts on “Debugging Laser Cut Wobble, The Scientific Way”
So, how does uneven air flow cause wobble?
I am ignorant of the workings of a laser cutter.
Project author here.
The beam passes through mirrors and down through a lens to focus on a spot at the surface of the material.
As the material is cut, burned and molten material is cast off in many directions and smoke is produced. If the smoke wafts up into the lens it can stain it, and if a blob of molten material jumps up and sticks to the lens, the laser will burn it and make a burned spot on the lens.
To prevent this, the tube holding the lens is fitted with an air hose to gently blow air down through the tube (below the lens) and onto the cutting focus. Smoke and cast-off is blown away by the action of the air through the tube, and the laser beam is unaffected by the air.
“Puffing” air through the laser nozzle causes the ragged edge effect.
I was thinking about this, and was wondering if the puffs of air had an effect on the index of refraction of the air, but a pressure differential of even 5 PSI has a negligible effect on index of refraction.
The puffing could trigger an opposite momentum – essentially causing the laser head to jump up in response to air spewing out, but the differential amount of momentum is negligible.
Maybe it has something to do with heat conduction, the higher pressure burst causing heat to diffuse more rapidly than the low pressure burst.
I didn’t pursue the actual reason (my goal was to simply fix it), but if anyone has any ideas of why this happens, let me know.
The lines were from pulsating air flow from a particular kind of pump. Probably a diaphragm type. A tank adds a bit of buffer and “shock absorption” and evens out the flow.
Same idea, my grandfather, who bred Angel Fish always suggested adding a large soda bottle inline with the aquarium air pumps to lower the noise and stress on the fish.
it’s an airpacitor.
