When [bdk6] tried painting aluminum for electronic projects, he found it didn’t tend to stay painted. It would easily scratch off or, eventually, even flake off. The problem is the paint doesn’t want to adhere to the aluminum oxide coating around the metal. Research ensued, and he found an article in an old ham radio magazine about a technique that he could adapt to get good results painting aluminum.
Actually, paint apparently adheres poorly, even to non-oxidized aluminum. So the plan is to clean and remove as much aluminum oxide as possible. Then the process will convert the aluminum surface to something the paint sticks to better. Of course, you also need the right kind of paint.
The key ingredients are phosphoric acid and zinc phosphate. Phosphoric acid is found in soft drinks, but is also sold as a concrete and metal prep for painting. The zinc phosphate is part of a special paint known as a self-etching primer.
Cleaning takes soap, elbow grease, and sandpaper. The next step is a long soak in the phosphoric acid. Then you apply a few coats of self-etching primer and sand. Once it is all set, you can paint with your normal paint. That’s usually epoxy-based paint for [bdk6].
Of course, you can also dye aluminum while anodizing it. Soldering aluminum also has its challenges.
5 thoughts on “Old Ham Wisdom Leads To Better Aluminum Painting”
“…even to non-oxidized aluminum.”
That’s because there is no “non-oxidized aluminum.” Oxides form much too quickly to ever do anything with “bare” aluminum. The surface will be aluminum oxide.
Well, if you take the oxide off and keep it under something like oil you can keep it from oxidizing. Now I’m not sure how you paint it and that condition. Or perhaps you painted a vacuum chamber or under nitrogen lol
You can’t solder to aluminum without cleaning it carefull and keeping air off it. It oxidizes otherwise. The old ham magazines had articles about doing this.
I wonder if it’s related?
See the link. You can solder directly to old aluminum: when the linked article went live I tried it and it worked. It’s not a great solder joint, but it’s solid enough.
Aluminium is interesting. Refractory oxide that is tightly adherent and as hard as sapphire- IS sapphire, actually- but is also very susceptible to insult from impact or abrasion exposing the metal underneath. The metal itself is SO reactive that you need to work to expose sufficient area to bond.
Back in the day, the technique we used to epoxy aluminium in the optics lab was wet sanding, using the resin as the wetting agent. This got the resin into intimate contact with the bare metal before it could reoxidize. Then wipe off and bond immediately after with a proper mix. Demonically strong adhesion.
For painting, we used a commercial phosphate pretreat, again wet-sanding. Worked a treat, and I haven’t thought about it for a number of years.
