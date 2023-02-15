Regardless of the mythical qualities that are all too often attributed to vacuum tubes, they are still components that can be damaged and wear out over time. Much like with transistors and kin, they come with a stack of datasheets, containing various curves detailing their properties and performance. These curves will change as a part ages, and validating these curves can help with debugging a vacuum tube-based circuit. This is where one can either spend an enormous sum on a commercial curve tracer like the Tektronix 570, or build your own, as [Basin Street Design] has done.
A semi-retired electronics design engineer by trade, he has previously covered the development of the curve tracer on Instructables for the version 1 and version 1.1. What this device essentially allows you to do is sweep the connected tube through its input parameter ranges, while observing the resulting curves on an attached (external) oscilloscope. Here a storage oscilloscope (or DSO) is immensely helpful to capture the curves.
In the project pages, the in-depth theory and functioning of the circuitry is explained, along with the schematics and a number of builds. The project has been around since before the VBA tracer which we covered last year, both of which are infinitely more affordable than a genuine Tektronix 570.
Thanks to [Fernando] for the tip.
One thought on “Curve Tracer Design For Power Vacuum Tubes Testing”
When I was in school for electronics back in 79/80 tubes were still everywhere and I worked a lot with them, solid state was still gaining ground. I’m fascinated at how much tubes are gaining again. I’ve heard people comment on how audio quality just isn’t the same with solid state and digital. I can’t really tell the difference until an old James Bond movie comes on. Back in the day those Brits really knew how to make a sound system work on the bones. I guess the smooth flow of electrons through tubes instead of the super high efficiency switching of solid state devices is where it’s at. Tubes were not quite as sensitive as transistors and MOSFETs. But then I can for sure say I remember hearing 60hz buzz in tube systems when an electrolytic was going bad and all the RF noise from those point to point wired circuits when shielding was off, missing or not adequately grounded. I also remember getting lit up a few times from some of those old circuits. I’m glad CRT’s are gone now. I never did feel comfortable working around those especially after getting into a TV set the mice had been in, or having to worry about breaking the neck off of one of them trying to get it through a door way.
