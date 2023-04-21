Hackaday Podcast 215: Autonomous Race Car, Espresso Robot, And Vintage Computers

It’s podcast time again, and this time around Elliot and Dan took a grand tour through the week’s best and brightest hacks. We checked out an old-school analog cell phone that went digital with style, dug into a washing machine’s API, and figured out how to melt metal in the microwave — the right way. Does coffee taste better when it’s made by a robot? Of course it does! Can you get a chatbot to spill its guts? You can, if you know how to sweet talk it. Let’s play Asteroids on an analog oscilloscope, spoof facial recognition with knitting, and feel the need for speed with an AI-controlled model race car. And was VCF East worth the wait? According to Tom Nardi, that’s a resounding “Yes!”
Episode 215 Show Notes:
News:
- NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Completes 50th Flight
- Hackaday Prize: Re-engineering Education Challenge Wraps Up Soon
What’s that Sound?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Internet Of Washing Machines Solves An Annoyance
- Custom Bluetooth Adapter Brings 1990s Car Phone Back Online
- Robot Races A Little Smarter To Go Faster
- Radio Waves Bring The Heat With This Microwave-Powered Forge
- RoboGaggia Makes Espresso Coffee On Its Own
- Hacking Bing Chat With Hash Tag Commands
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Dan’s Picks:
