[Laurence Tratt]’s washing machine blew up, so he sprung for a brand new model with all the bells and whistles. Of course, these days, that means it has an Internet connection and an API. While we’re not quite convinced our washing machine actually needs such a thing, at least [Laurence] is making the most of it by creating an interface to the washer’s API that provides a handy countdown on the computer.
Honestly, there was one other option. The washer’s phone app — that sounds funny when you say it out loud — will notify you when the clothes are done. But it doesn’t provide a countdown, and it seems to regularly log you off, which means you don’t get the notifications anymore. You can see the minimal interface in the video below.
The exact combination of curl, jq, and pizauth probably won’t help you unless you have the same washer. On the other hand, it is a good example of how to hit some alien API and work out the details. Any API that uses OAuth2 and JSON won’t look too different. Speaking of OAuth2, that’s the purpose of the pizauth program — which, it turns out, [Laurence] is the author of.
Of course, you can refit an old washing machine to do this, too. We are more likely to steal the machine’s motor than to want to talk to it but to each their own!
Thanks [Jake] for the tip!
6 thoughts on “Internet Of Washing Machines Solves An Annoyance”
At “solves an annoyance” I thought of the socks that disappear inside the machine ;-) But still no solution to *that* problem?
Having twice removed a baby sock from the filter, Mesh bags is the answer.
Didn’t you know? All those socks slip into hyperspace and come back as wire coat hangers.
One of my least favourite things about modern washing machines is, they don’t just do the washing, they are too smart for their own good. They’ll try and balance the load, make sure the water level is just right, etc. All that meaning, the initial countdown will state an hour but it’ll actually take closer to three hours to finish faffing around. I think my next washing machine will have a lobotomy before it even sees it’s first wash cycle.
I moved recently and had to get a stacked unit due to space constraints, my first washer/dryer purchase in nearly two decades. Got an LG WashTower because it fit the space extremely well (narrower and shorter than most units, single unit that doesn’t come apart so all the controls are at waist level). I thought it would be gimmicky and “pointlessly connected”, as well as on the useless end of the “efficiency spectrum”, but I did it anyway because I had little choice. I’m very glad I got an LG, pretty impressed with the “ecosystem”.
That said, the time DOES adjust on the fly, but I’ve only seen mine go down and not up. I have been extremely impressed with this machine… all the safety checks, alerts and efficiency tuning… very little water use compared to my old unit, and it gets stuff cleaner. Steam cycles are a boon, too.
A few weeks ago, I was firmly in the “why the hell does my laundry need WiFi?” camp, but now I can see the usefulness… sending custom wash/dry profiles to the machine from a phone or tablet, monitoring progress, monitoring energy consumption and, best of all, getting notifications when the cycles are done. That’s helpful considering how quiet the machine is… I often forget it’s running. Been fiddling with firewalling things out to make sure it has the minimum amount of “connectedness” to stay functional.
This sounds suspiciously like an ad. Ads, coincidentally, are the reason I’ll never buy an LG product again, after my TV of 6 years upon being connected to the internet for the first time downloaded a firmware update which now displays irremovable ads on the menu screen. LG = load of garbage.
