Can You Use A POST Card With A Modern BIOS?

[Alessandro Carminati] spends the day hacking Linux kernels, and to such an end needed a decent compilation machine to chew through the builds. One day, this machine refused to boot leaving some head-scratching to do, and remembering the motherboard diagnostics procedures of old, realized that wasn’t going to work for this modern board. You see, older ISA-based systems were much simpler, with diagnostic POST codes accessible by sniffing the bus with an appropriate card inserted, but the modern motherboard doesn’t even export the same bus anymore.

Do modern machines even run a POST test at all, or are there other standards? After firing up a Linux machine and dumping the first meg of memory address space, it clearly contained some of the BIOS code. [Alessandro] looked at a disassembly of the BIOS update image and saw a similar structure, with POST code data sent to port 0x80 just like machines of old.

But instead of an ISA CPU bus, we have the Low Pin Count (LPC) bus which is used to hook up the ‘super IO’ functions, controlling things such as fans, temp sensors, and other system management functions. It also serves as the connection for the TPM feature, which usually appears as one of the motherboard connectors intended to be user-accessible. It turns out that POST codes can be accessed from this point with an appropriate POST card that can talk LPC.

[Alessandro] demonstrates his faulty motherboard dumping POST codes encoding for a CPU error, giving at least somewhere to look to debug further. This all goes to prove that even though a modern PC may seem totally different from the first PCs from any viewpoint, there still are considerable vestigial remnants baked in there. After all, if it works, then there’s no need to change it. We’re no strangers to PC hacks, here’s a committed hacker who after upgrading the RAM beyond that supported by the motherboard, was determined to make his machine boot windows, no matter how much it complained. And won.