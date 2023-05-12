Hackaday Prize 2023: Finger Tracking Via Muscle Sensors

Whether you want to build a computer interface device, or control a prosthetic hand, having some idea of a user’s finger movements can be useful. The OpenMuscle finger tracking sensor can offer the data you need, and it’s a device you can readily build in your own workshop.

The device consists of a wrist cuff that mounts twelve pressure sensors, arranged radially about the forearm. The pressure sensors are a custom design, using magnets, hall effect senors, and springs to detect the motion of the muscles in the vicinity of the wrist.

We first looked at this project last year, and since then, it’s advanced in leaps and bounds. The basic data from the pressure sensors now feeds into a trained machine learning model, which then predicts the user’s actual finger movements. The long-term goal is to create a device that can control prosthetic hands based on muscle contractions in the forearm. Ideally, this would be super-intuitive to use, requiring a minimum of practice and training for the end user.

It’s great to see machine learning combined with innovative mechanical design to serve a real need. We can’t wait to see where the OpenMuscle project goes next.