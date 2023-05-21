Robots are cool. Everyone knows it, and [Eater NY] highlights a coffee shop with a robotic server opening in Brooklyn. While robots able to prepare and serve drinks or food is not new, it isn’t every day a brick-and-mortar café with a robot behind the counter opens up. But expensive automation isn’t the only puzzle piece needed to make a location work.
As one example, the linked article above points out that the city of New York prohibits entirely cashless businesses. Establishments must accept cash payments, and it’s unclear how the touchscreen-driven system would comply with that requirement.
There are also many tasks involved in running even a modest establishment — loading, cleaning, and maintaining for example — that can’t be realistically taken care of by an immobile robot barista. It’s unclear to what extent the robotic coffee shop will employ human staff, but it’s clear that human involvement is something that isn’t going be eliminated any time soon.
Some of you may remember the robotic burger joint that our own Brian Benchoff managed to check out, and many of his same observations come to mind. The robot burger was perhaps ahead of its time (its single location is listed as closed on Google maps with no recent activity) but maybe the robot coffee place can make it work. Still, expensive automation is only one piece of a system, and the ability to crank out a drink per minute 24/7 might not actually be the missing link.
7 thoughts on “Robotic Coffee Comes To Brooklyn, But Will It Stay?”
I’m not sure I want to feel ‘excited’ about this… But as to the ‘cashless’ comment… I mean we do still have ATMs and vending machines… No ?
That’s great. We can CNC some foam art with a robot but can’t cure childrens’ cancer yet. Thanks, science.
In the end it’s an overengineered coffee vending machine… Why?
Do you know how you get big valuations and massive funding so you can salary yourself astronomically and buy your dreams?
robots are a good start.
Now they need to have it make custom drinks based off AI interpretations of best preferences using 23andme data. Theyll be dripping in teslas by next weekend!
Edible coffee cup.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-05-19/edible-coffee-cups-from-good-edi-could-cut-environmental-waste
I have a robot serving me coffee at work. Two of them on each floor, about vending machine sized (because they’re usually called coffee machines)
>Establishments must accept cash payments,
so a bill acceptor? like every self checkout register?
>establisments must have electricity, not sure what they intend to do there, Probably have to invent cold fusion for this concept to work
